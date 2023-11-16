"You are going to leave behind such a legacy as a captain which the world will remember" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma leading India to WC final

Aakash Chopra believes Rohit Sharma will leave behind a long-lasting legacy with his captaincy in the 2023 World Cup.

India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semifinal of the ongoing World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The hosts set the Kiwis a 398-run target and bundled them out for 327 to book their berth in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Rohit Sharma's captaincy and highlighted that fortune has also been in his favor. He elaborated (1:10):

"The discussion was that you should win the toss and bat first, and it happened. A good captain is not one who has a lot of skills, but one who is lucky as well, and Rohit has that luck. Devi (goddess) is kind to him, she has put this World Cup against his name."

The former India opener added:

"In the last World Cup, she gave you a lot of individual fame, you struck five centuries but didn't win the World Cup. You were not part of the World Cup team in 2011 but 2023 is your World Cup, Rohit. You are going to leave behind such a legacy as a captain which the world will remember."

Rohit amassed 648 runs, including five centuries, in the 2019 World Cup but India lost in the semi-finals. He has led the Men in Blue to the final this time around and will hope to take them to their third ODI World Cup title.

"He is like the leader who says don't do what I say but do what I do" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's batting approach

Rohit Sharma smashed 47 runs off 29 deliveries in the semifinal. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra lauded Rohit Sharma for continuing with his belligerent batting approach in the semifinal against New Zealand. He said (1:50):

"Rohit won the toss and decided to bat, and then he did what he does. Rohit destroys them. Rohit sets the momentum of the match. He is like the leader who says don't do what I say but do what I do. He shows it by doing it."

The reputed commentator highlighted that Shubman Gill (80* off 66) was a virtual spectator at the other end when his opening partner was tearing into the Kiwi attack. He stated:

"Four fours and four sixes. He hit Tim Boult, Tim Southee and everyone at the start. He loosened Trent Boult's nuts and bolts, and suddenly New Zealand were on the back foot. Shubman (Gill) was standing slightly like a spectator at the other end."

Rohit and Gill added 71 runs for the opening wicket in just 8.2 overs. After the latter retired hurt due to cramps, Virat Kohli (117 off 113) and Shreyas Iyer (105 off 70) made the most of the flying start to take India to a mammoth total.

Poll : Will Rohit Sharma become the third Indian skipper to win a World Cup title? Yes No 0 votes