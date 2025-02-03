"You gotta stop that" - Former England batter's advice for Yuvraj Singh after Abhishek Sharma's hundred in IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

Former batter Kevin Pietersen has asked legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to stop being critical of Team India opener Abhishek Sharma following his exploits in the fifth T20I against England in Mumbai. Abhishek scored 135 runs off 54 balls at a strike rate of 250 on Sunday (February 2), in a knock that included 13 sixes and seven boundaries in

The marathon knock helped India post 247/9 before winning the match by 150 runs as the tourists were bundled out for 97 in the 11th over. With the victory, the Men in Blue sealed the series by a 4-1 margin. This was India’s fifth consecutive T20I series win on the trot after beating Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa after the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

Pietersen told Star Sports:

“Yuvi, listen pie chucker, you gotta stop that [criticizing Abhishek Sharma]. This guy is a joke of a batter. He’s so good.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator, however, credited Yuvraj for his change of heart on social media after Abhishek’s knock. He said:

“Much better [on Yuvraj Singh’s latest tweet for Abhishek Sharma], I thought he normally hangs his abuse for Man United, not the great left-hander that was on the show this evening.”

Yuvraj wrote on X:

“Well played Abhishek Sharma! That’s where I want to see you! Proud of you.”

Abhishek Sharma’s batting reminds Kevin Pietersen of Yuvraj Singh’s 6 sixes at 2007 T20 World Cup

Kevin Pietersen stated that Abhishek Sharma’s batting exploits reminded him of Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes against Stuart Broad at the 2007 T20 World Cup. He said:

“I think I was at the last one when Yuvraj Singh decided to take Stuart Broad down in Durban that afternoon and all of us had to go for physio that night because our next… We were just watching balls fly out of the stadium. I can tell you it was a similar feeling for England players tonight because he was great.”

The action will now shift to a three-match ODI series between India and England, which is scheduled to begin at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

