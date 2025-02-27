"You guys rock. Kammaaal Kaardi" - Former India head coach congratulates Afghanistan after their 8-run win over England in Champions Trophy 2025

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri congratulated the Afghanistan cricket team via his social media account after they beat England by eight runs in a thrilling 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 contest. Afghanistan knocked England out of the tournament and can secure their spot in the semifinals with a win against Australia in their final group stage fixture.

Afghanistan had lost their tournament opener against South Africa, while England had suffered a loss to Australia. After the South Africa vs Australia match was washed out, Wednesday's encounter between Afghanistan and England became a virtual knockout.

Riding on the back of Ibrahim Zadran's century, Afghanistan beat England by eight wickets to stay alive in the tournament.

Former Team India coach and commentator Ravi Shastri congratulated the team on X via his official account after their win over the 2019 World Cup winners. The post read:

"Afghanistan. You guys rock. Kammaaal Kaardi. For England. Take playing in the Subcontinent seriously with no excuses. Only then you will be recognised as a Team that can TRAVEL #AFGvENG #ChampionsTrophy2025"

Afghanistan beat England in a thriller to ensure they stay afloat in 2025 Champions Trophy

Azmatullah Omarzai was a key figure in Afghanistan's win over England, scoring 41 runs and picking up five wickets - Source: Getty

Afghanistan restricted England and beat the two-time Champions Trophy finalists by eight runs to register their first win in the tournament's history. Azmatullah Omarzai (5/58) picked up his first five-wicket haul as they managed to defend the target of 326. Joe Root (120 off 111) scored his first ODI hundred since 2019, but it ended in vain for the Three Lions.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Ibrahim Zadran (177 off 146) put on the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history. His efforts were accompanied by knocks from Hashmatullah Shahidi (40 off 67), Azmatullah Omarzai (41 off 31), and Mohammad Nabi (40 off 24).

