"You guys do this all the time, eh?" - Brendon McCullum unimpressed by Ashes talk during Karachi Test against Pakistan

England Test coach Brendon McCullum hit back at reporters for bringing up the Ashes amid the third Test against Pakistan in Karachi. While McCullum admitted that the Ashes is a critical series from England's point of view, he wants the players to enjoy their current success.

England have been on a roll in Test cricket since McCullum took over as coach and Ben Stokes succeeded Joe Root as captain. The Englishmen have won nine out of ten Tests since June, including steamrolling Pakistan by a 3-0 scoreline in their own backyard.

When asked by reporters about England's plans for the 2023 Ashes series during the Karachi Test, the former keeper-batter stated that they have to let their success in Pakistan sink in and not look too far ahead as tougher challenges will follow.

McCullum said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"You guys do this all the time, eh? From our point of view, we will have loose plans about that stuff. It is a big carrot down the line. At the same time, I want the guys to enjoy what we have been able to achieve here. Just like the summer the message is not look too far ahead.

"Let's live in the here and now of what we have achieved. Let that sink it. It will take some time to sink in. I think it is the same with the success this team has had. We have to allow that to sink in because there will be tough challenges in time."

Australia have won the last two out of three Ashes series, with the 2019 leg ending in a draw. However, England will hold the upper hand when Pat Cummins and co. visit the English shores in June next year.

"There is positivity in everything he does" - Daniel Vettori on Brendon McCullum

Daniel Vettori. (Image Credits: Getty)

Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori said he isn't surprised by the turnaround his former Kiwi teammate McCullum has instigated and remains excited about their exceptional bowling attack trying to counter England's aggressive batting line-up. He added:

"That's Brendon's nature. There is positivity in everything he does. He also anticipates an intriguing contest between a heavy-hitting batting line-up and a strong Australian bowling attack, who could provide Stokes' charges with their toughest challenge yet.

"They are going to give it a go, it looks like. I think that is what everyone is excited about: that aggressive nature versus an exceptional bowling attack."

The first Ashes Test starts at Edgbaston on June 16, while Lord's, Headingley, Old Trafford, and the Oval will host the remaining games.

