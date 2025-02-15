Retired cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has called out Ben Duckett for using humor to mask England's failures, pointing to the side's dismal tour of India. The Tamil Nadu-born former cricketer stressed that their form has been woeful for some time now despite having a talented group of players.

The English won only one game during their five-game T20I series and the three-match ODI rubber, with the latter resulting in a 3-0 defeat for the tourists. India had Jos Buttler and Co. in all three departments in the 50-over series, denting their confidence ahead of the Champions Trophy.

On his show Ash ki baat, Ashwin recalled how Duckett even earlier took credit for Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings during the home Test series against England. However, he warned that the Nottinghamshire opener can no longer make such remarks after dismal performances.

Ashwin said:

"No matter what Ben Duckett says, going into the Champions Trophy, this series loss will create a big dent to their confidence. Ben Duckett has said similar things in the past too, saying Yashasvi Jaiswal has learnt to play aggressive cricket from England’s bazball style.

"I know Ben Duckett and his penchant for humor... but this was no joke and it is like you are hiding your failures behind humor. Your 2023 ODI WC were pretty bad as well. It isn’t like they are in bad form over two to three months. It has been the case for four years now. Despite having such a talented group they are not able to justify their potential."

Duckett finished as the highest run-getter for the tourists in the three-game ODI series with 131 runs but only scored one fifty. The southpaw started promisingly in all three matches but failed to carry on and make big scores.

England reached the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy

England during Champions Trophy 2017. (Credits: Getty)

With England hosting the previous Champions Trophy, they were the firm favorites to lift the crown. However, they lost to eventual champions Pakistan in the semi-finals to get knocked out of the tournament.

Their best performance in the tournament came in 2004 and 2013 when they finished as the runners-up, losing to the West Indies and India, respectively. As far as the 2025 edition goes, Buttler and Co. will open their campaign against Australia in Lahore on February 22.

