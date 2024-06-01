“You just sacked him away from a role he was performing so effectively” – Rashid Latif blasts Pakistan for dropping Mohammad Rizwan as wicketkeeper

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has lashed out at the team management for dropping Mohammad Rizwan as wicketkeeper following the T20I series loss to England ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Latif highlighted the importance of having a senior player behind the stumps to guide the bowlers.

Rizwan has been playing solely as a batter in his last five outings for Pakistan, including the T20I series vs England and Ireland. He has 58 dismissals, including 11 stumpings and 47 catches in the shortest format.

The reaction comes after Azam Khan’s flop show in his two outings in England ahead of the mega ICC event. The right-hander returned with scores of 11 and a duck. He also dropped Will Jacks’ regulation catch in the fourth and final T20I vs England.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday (June 1), Latif said:

“You have Usman Khan and Mohammad Rizwan as wicket-keepers in the squad, apart from Azam Khan. Wicket-keeping should be done by someone who watches the game from behind the stumps, someone who is a senior.”

The 55-year-old continued:

“Rizwan has been doing it for four years, and you just sacked him away from a role he was performing so effectively. The captain needs the wicket-keeper's help the most, more than any other player on the pitch.”

“There will be no communication” – Pakistan's Rashid Latif on Azam Khan’s lean patch affecting his wicketkeeping ahead of T20 World Cup

Rashid Latif further pointed out that Azam Khan’s lean patch with the bat has affected his wicketkeeping skills due to the pressure environment. He said:

“Azam Khan has been dropping catches, and is under immense pressure to perform, even the basics. How will he gather the guts to advise the captain on anything? There will be no communication.”

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has echoed similar sentiments with Latif and suggested that Rizwan should be the first-choice wicketkeeper for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The cricketer-turned-commentator recently said on his YouTube channel:

“Let Rizwan do wicketkeeping and open with him as well. Babar should be his opening partner. You can play an extra all-rounder in Azam Khan’s place or a specialist batter.”

Pakistan will begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against the USA on June 6.

