"You don't know which one to use and when" - Aakash Chopra wants Ishan Kishan to play 2nd IND vs BAN ODI

Aakash Chopra feels India should include Ishan Kishan as an additional batter in their playing XI for the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Wednesday, December 7.

The Men in Blue opted to play six frontline bowling options in the first ODI at the same venue on Sunday, with Washington Sundar batting at No. 6. They were bowled out for 186 and eventually lost the match by a solitary wicket.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that too many bowling options can be a luxury at times, elaborating:

"If you have too many bowlers, at times it proves counterproductive. If you have so many arrows in your quiver, you don't know which one to use and when. Washington Sundar - five overs, 17 runs and two wickets, but only five overs."

The former Indian batter believes an extra bowling option is not required in bowler-friendly conditions, explaining:

"I believe if there is more help from the pitch for the bowlers, which is there in Bangladesh - there is plenty in it for the bowlers, it seemed Shardul Thakur was swinging the ball even in the 45th over and the bounce was up and down, the ball turns for the spinners and doesn't come onto the bat, scoring is not that easy - so when that is the case, do not pack your team with bowlers."

Chopra feels Axar Patel can replace Shahbaz Ahmed as a like-for-like replacement if the former is fit and available. He stated:

"Pack your team with batters. Five bowlers are enough here in my opinion. You will not need a sixth bowler, add another batter. I will not say that you need to read the batters' form in one match but if Shahbaz goes out and Axar Patel comes in, you should play with five proper bowlers."

Axar missed the first ODI due to a rib injury. Shahbaz, who played as the second spin-bowling all-rounder alongside Sundar, was dismissed for a duck and failed to pick up a wicket in that game.

"Ishan Kishan could be your guy" - Aakash Chopra

Ishan Kishan has played nine ODIs thus far.

Chopra feels Kishan's inclusion in the team could resolve multiple issues. The renowned commentator explained:

"Ishan Kishan could be your guy. KL Rahul also dropped a catch, Ishan Kishan could be your proper keeper. You can use him as a floater. You can send Ishan as soon as Shikhar Dhawan gets out so that you will be able to neutralize Shakib Al Hasan's threat slightly."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha So, Rishabh has been released and Samson is in India! And back to KL Rahul to keep wickets when keepers are waiting for an opportunity and Ishan Kishan is there! I am quite confused. So, Rishabh has been released and Samson is in India! And back to KL Rahul to keep wickets when keepers are waiting for an opportunity and Ishan Kishan is there! I am quite confused.

Kishan has scored 267 runs at an average of 33.37 in nine ODIs. The wicketkeeper-batter is generally considered a T20 specialist, but Rishabh Pant's absence from the ongoing series could present him with an opportunity to showcase his wares in the 50-over format.

