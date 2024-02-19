"You know how to score runs in every condition" - Parthiv Patel lauds Sarfaraz Khan's performance in 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Parthiv Patel believes Sarfaraz Khan's enormous success in first-class cricket has helped him develop an understanding of how to score runs in all conditions.

Sarfaraz made an impressive international debut in the third Test between India and England in Rajkot. He scored a 66-ball 62 before being unfortunately run out in the first innings. The right-handed batter then smashed an unbeaten 68 off 72 deliveries in the second essay as the hosts registered a comprehensive 434-run win.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Parthiv heaped praise on Sarfaraz Khan for his ability to play spin.

"He will not have any problems against spin because of the way he bats. He has an average of 70 (in first-class cricket), which means he has played a lot of spin. So he knows against which bowler he needs to hit fours and where he can get a single after hitting a four," he elaborated.

"We saw that every time, both in the first innings and here as well. When Rehan Ahmed tried to bowl in the rough, Sarfaraz said that he has grown up playing here and would hit over midwicket against the spin. When you have scored so many runs, you know how to score runs in every condition," the former India wicketkeeper-batter added.

Parthiv noted that Sarfaraz adjusted his game based on the conditions. He pointed out that while the Mumbai batter played a lot of sweep shots in the first innings, he refrained from doing so at the start of his knock in the second essay because of the variable bounce.

"When he comes to bat, it's evident that he has come with the thinking of scoring runs" - Owais Shah praises Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan scored his runs at a strike rate of nearly 94 in both innings. [P/C: Getty]

Owais Shah lauded Sarfaraz Khan for the positive mindset he displayed.

"When he comes to bat, it's evident that he has come with the thinking of scoring runs. He doesn't come with the thinking of defending. He looks like a different type of batter to me because of his mindset and body language," he explained.

The former England batter noted that the middle-order batter stuck to his tried-and-tested methods.

"When he is on strike, we are thinking where he would be hitting a four or a six, and if it's a good ball, he takes a single. He has come prepared from first-class cricket. He played the same game that he has already played in first-class cricket," Shah stated.

Sarfaraz struck 15 fours and four sixes across his two innings. He added 77 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (112 off 225) for the fifth wicket in the first innings and stitched together an unbroken 172-run fifth-wicket partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal (214* off 236) in the second essay.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Will Sarfaraz Khan score a century in the fourth Test against England? Yes No 0 votes