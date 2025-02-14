“You should learn to play without Jasprit Bumrah” - Former India bowler’s massive statement ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh feels the Men in Blue should fare well even without the services of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming Champions Trophy. The eight-team tournament, split between two groups, will begin on February 19.

Bumrah suffered a back injury in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, resulting in him missing the back half of the contest. He has since been in a race against time before eventually being ruled out of the Champions Trophy.

Despite his absence, Harbhajan is not ready to write off Team India and has called them the favorites for the marquee event.

"I still believe India is the favorite in the Champions Trophy. Bumrah is a big force, who can win matches. Even without Bumrah, there are a lot of experienced players like Arshdeep, Shami, Kuldeep and Jadeja. India is the favorite, but they have to play like the favorites. I think if you want to win the tournament, you should learn to play without Bumrah," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel [Via TribuneIndia].

He added:

"I call India a favorite because of its capability. Rohit is back in form, Virat has scored runs, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer keep on scoring runs. So batting and bowling departments are performing well. I think Bumrah's absence will be felt in the last couple of overs when the opposition will need a few runs with just two or three wickets in hand."

Team India go into the tournament on the back of an emphatic 3-0 home ODI series win over England. The two-time Champions Trophy winners have qualified for the final on the last two occasions, including emerging victorious in 2013.

Team India boasts five spinners in 2025 Champions Trophy squad

Varun Chakravarthy was a last-minute inclusion to the Indian squad. [Credit: Getty]

Team India boast as many as five spinners in their 15-member squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. While Harshit Rana replaced Bumrah from their provisional squad, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy took Yashasvi Jaiswal's place as the fifth spinner on the roster.

Varun's inclusion comes on the back of his incredible recent run in T20Is, including his Player of the Series performance in the recent five-match affair against England. The other spinners in the squad are Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel.

In Bumrah's absence, India's pace attack will rely on Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana, with Hardik Pandya playing the role of a fast-bowling all-rounder.

Rohit Sharma's men will begin their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

