“You’ll keep quiet for hardly 600 dollars?” – Salman Butt reacts as Ramiz Raja signs PCB’s code of conduct for pension

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has criticized ex-PCB chief Ramiz Raja for signing the PCB’s code of conduct. He pointed out Raja’s double standards, citing whether he is keen to reveal the truth or wants the pension. He added that the former cricketer has many streams of income, including a YouTube channel and commentary.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“You used to say, how can someone speak? We give them money. Now, you have to take the money and how much? For 600 dollars you had to sign the code of conduct. You’ll keep quiet for hardly 600 dollars? If you are right and ready to fight for truth, then what are 600 dollars? He speaks about the pension.”

He continued:

“You have an active YouTube outlet. You're in broadcasting for the last 15-20 years. I think his electricity bill will be more than that.”

The development came weeks after Raja was fired as PCB chief. It's worth mentioning that the code of conduct bars him from speaking against Pakistan Cricket.

“There is uncertainty about the captaincy” – Salman Butt on Babar Azam

Butt, meanwhile, believes that Babar Azam’s captaincy across formats is doubtful after they failed to win a single Test against England (lost 3-0) and New Zealand (ended in a draw). In that scenario, he feels the team will be under pressure to perform in the white-ball series against New Zealand.

He said:

“There is pressure, especially on captain Babar Azam. The management knows whether good or bad, they will be replaced. As far as the captain is concerned, he is under pressure and he’s made to feel it every day. This is not good for the team and players, especially when there is uncertainty about the captaincy. How long is he there?”

Babar Azam and Co. will be seen in action against the Blackcaps in the first ODI in Karachi later today.

