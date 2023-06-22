"You lose that 1st Test, the English media jump on you like no other" - Tim Paine on the impact of Australia's win on the rest of the Ashes

Tim Paine feels Australia's win in the first Ashes Test will save them temporarily from the hounding British media.

Several cricket experts and media outlets criticized Pat Cummins and Co.'s conventional approach in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham. However, the visitors silenced their critics by registering a two-wicket win and taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

During an interaction on the SEN podcast 'Whateley', Paine was asked whether the first Test could set the tone for the rest of the Ashes.

While acknowledging that each Test is generally a stand-alone event, the former Australian skipper highlighted that the visitors' win in the first game will keep the home media at bay for the time being:

"I think each Test is an individual moment normally because the wickets and the conditions can be different. But what we were hearing is that we are going to get flat and slow, or flat and fast is what they wanted, but don't think you will get too many of those over in England. I think those wickets actually suit Australia."

Paine added:

"So each Test is different but certainly, when you are playing away from home and the crowd is against you, it's nice to get a win just to silence that because you lose that first Test, the English media jump on you like no other, particularly the touring side."

The cricketer-turned-analyst feels the Australian team management would have been castigated had they lost the first Test:

"They were talking about the Aussie strategy and setting the fields back, had we lost that Test, they would have tried to turn the blowtorch on the Australian captain and on their strategy and their support staff. So to get the win will be a nice respite before the English media come after them again."

Paine pointed out that the win in the first Test would have also boosted Australia's confidence. He added that getting off to a good start overseas is critical and that the visitors also believe they can perform much better.

"England have got some question marks" - Tim Paine on Ben Stokes and Co.'s issues heading into the rest of the Ashes

James Anderson wasn't at his best in the Edgbaston Test.

Tim Paine also highlighted some of England's concerns heading into the second Test:

"I think England have got some question marks around sort of their top three batters, an aging attack, and probably a bit of a lack of airspeed without Mark Wood playing."

Zak Crawley was the only batter in England's top three to score a half-century in the Edgbaston Test. James Anderson's lack of penetration and Moeen Ali's finger injury hurt the hosts in the bowling department and they might need to play Mark Wood at Lord's to add much-needed pace to their attack.

