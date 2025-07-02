“You make him sit out after 7 days of rest” - Ravi Shastri launches scathing attack on India playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri launched a scathing attack on the team management for leaving out Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test against England at Edgbaston. Shastri found it hard to believe they left out the right-arm speedster despite seven days of rest after a defeat in the Leeds Test.

Doubts were looming over Bumrah's inclusion given his considerably heavy workload in the first Test. India captain Shubman Gill confirmed at the toss that the ace bowler was rested to manage his workload, and was likely to play the third Test at Lord's.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the toss, Shastri pointed out that the Edgbaston Test was a crucial one for the visitors, and they needed their best fast bowler. He said:

"I think Michael asked the question at the toss, if you look at the run India has had, this becomes a very very important Test match. You have lost 3 against New Zealand, 3 against Australia and lost the first Test match here. You have to get back to winning ways. You have the best fast bowler in the world and you make him sit out after 7 days of rest. It's something very hard to believe."

While Akash Deep has replaced Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar have been picked in place of Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur, respectively. England, meanwhile, have gone with the same XI that won in Leeds by five wickets.

Team India yet to win a Test at Edgbaston

Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, India are yet to win a Test at the venue of the ongoing match, Edgbaston, in eight attempts since 1967. They managed to pull off a draw in 1986 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev and lost the remaining seven.

England had notably chased down a mammoth 378 at Edgbaston in 2022 against India after unbeaten centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. At the time of writing, the tourists were 15/1 in 8.4 overs, having lost KL Rahul after England captain Ben Stokes put the opposition into bat.

