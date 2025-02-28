"You were marketing and branding Harry Brook as the next generation sensation" - R Ashwin slams England's batting after 2025 Champions Trophy exit

By Rishab Vm
Modified Feb 28, 2025 15:34 IST
India Test Squad Training Session - Source: Getty
Ravichandran Ashwin slammed England's performance at the 2025 Champions Trophy - Source: Getty

Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took a dig at England batter Harry Brook and slammed the team's batting after their exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy. Following their defeat to Afghanistan, England were knocked out of the tournament with two consecutive losses.

Ashwin also questioned England's batting approach. He added that while Brook was being depicted as a next generation sensation, his performances have gone down significantly.

“There is no consistent template in your batting. You were marketing and branding Harry Brook as the next generation sensation. But Harry Brook’s game is also sinking. He is now under immense pressure to produce match-winning knocks,” Ashwin said while talking on his Hindi YouTube Channel 'Ash Ki Baat.'
also-read-trending Trending

England failed to chase down a target of 326 against Afghanistan, being bowled out for 317 and falling short by eight runs in the end. Harry Brook has been inconsistent and has only one half-century in his last ten white-ball innings (ODI and T20).

Ashwin further said that England have a lot of thinking to do as far as their batting is concerned.

“What’s happened with England in this Bazball generation is something that they have to retrospect. If not for Joe Root’s brilliance, they would have lost by a distance," he stated.
Ravichandran Ashwin backs Ravi Shastri's comment for England to take sub-continental tours seriously

Before the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, England lost the T20I and ODI series against India in India.

In the aftermath of the same, former Indian cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri made a statement that England need to take sub-continental tours seriously.

Ashwin backed Shastri's comment by highlighting the fact that the 2019 World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup, which they won, were played in England and Australia respectively. The veteran spinner also pointed out that they have not won anything in the sub-continent.

“Ravi Shastri has given an amazing comment: that England needs to take sub-continental tours very seriously. The World Cups England won in 2019 (ODI) at home and in 2022 (T20I) in Australia—they actually haven’t come to the sub-continent and won anything of repute. Teams like Australia travel very well. They prepare well. They perform well. South Africa also prepares. They put in good performances," he stated.

England will play their final 2025 Champions Trophy clash against South Africa on Saturday, March 1, in Karachi.

Edited by Ankush Das
