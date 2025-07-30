"You might see Karun Nair playing again" - Aakash Chopra on India's probable XI for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Karun Nair might return to the Indian team's playing XI for the fifth Test against England. He pointed out that the visitors might want to play an extra batter because of Rishabh Pant's unavailability, with Shardul Thakur potentially being left out as well.

The final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is scheduled to start at The Oval on Thursday, July 31. Pant has been ruled out of the game due to a fracture sustained on his right foot in the previous Test in Manchester.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reckoned that Nair could be back in the visitors' playing XI at The Oval.

"I don't see anyone else other than Sai Sudharsan at No. 3 for the time being. He scored a half-century in the first innings as well. I want one more batter to play, because if Shardul Thakur doesn't play, then you obviously would want another batter," Chopra said (7:15).

"Who can be that batter? To be fair, it can be Karun Nair only because you are not going to play Abhimanyu Easwaran at No. 6. Since Rishabh Pant is not there now and Dhruv Jurel is there, you definitely need one more batter. So you might see Karun Nair playing again," he added.

Aakash Chopra opined that Karun Nair might bat at No. 5, with Dhruv Jurel, who is likely to replace Rishabh Pant in the XI, playing at No. 6. He added that Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar can bat at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, in such a scenario.

"Arshdeep Singh might make his debut" - Aakash Chopra on India's potential bowling attack for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Arshdeep Singh was ruled out of the fourth Test against England due to a hand injury. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Arshdeep Singh might play his first Test, with either Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj potentially being rested.

"Arshdeep Singh might make his debut. Bumrah's availability is not known. The coach said all bowlers are available, but there is a possibility that Bumrah might not play, or else Bumrah plays and Siraj doesn't. No one talks about Siraj's workload. Maybe it is time for us to give him a break," he said.

While observing that Akash Deep could return to the XI and Shardul Thakur is unlikely to be persisted with, the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja are virtually undroppable.

"It's also been heard that Akash Deep can return. He is looking fit and available. I don't see Shardul Thakur playing. There is a very strong case for Kuldeep Yadav. However, can you play three spinners? If you are not going to play three, can you drop either Jaddu or Sundar? I don't think you can actually touch Sundar and Jadeja right now," Chopra elaborated.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra wondered how India would be able to accommodate Kuldeep Yadav in the XI unless either Washington Sundar or Ravindra Jadeja is dropped. He highlighted that playing three spinners in England would be a bit too much.

