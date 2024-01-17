"You might not win the toss in the World Cup" - Aakash Chopra wants India to bat first in the 3rd T20I vs Afghanistan

Aakash Chopra has urged India to bat first if they win the toss in the third T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

The Men in Blue took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series by registering convincing wins in Mohali and Indore. They won both games by six wickets after winning the toss and opting to chase.

Previewing the third T20I in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Rohit Sharma should opt to set a target if he wins the toss.

"India should do one thing, which they should have probably done consistently. They should bat first if they win the toss in Bengaluru. You want to win the series, there is no doubt about that, but you want to challenge yourself as well. If you keep winning tosses and chase repeatedly, the job becomes easy," he reasoned.

"The opposing team made 150 and 170-odd in the first two matches and you chased them easily. So you haven't been tested. Then you get stuck one day, like it happened against England in the semi-final (of the 2022 T20 World Cup). You might not win the toss in the World Cup and might have to bat first," the former India opener added.

Chopra observed that it's virtually confirmed that India will get to bat first if they wish to do so. He reasoned that Afghanistan would look to chase in any case if they win the toss.

"You can play an extra fast bowler here" - Aakash Chopra

Avesh Khan is the third seamer in India's 16-member squad. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra wants India to include Avesh Khan as an additional seamer in the playing XI, especially if they are looking to bat first.

"In such a scenario, will you play three spinners? You got Shivam Dube to bowl the 19th over but you don't want to do that. He is not your 19th-over bowler. So I feel you can play an extra fast bowler here," he said.

The reputed commentator feels Washington Sundar will have to make way for the right-arm seamer.

"In whose place will you play him? I think Washington Sundar will have to go out because Washi is not getting used properly. He is not getting enough bowling. Ravi Bishnoi is bowling in the powerplay and Axar Patel is bowling later. Axar picks two wickets for sure," Chopra explained.

Chopra doesn't see India playing Kuldeep Yadav in Wednesday's game. He claimed the left-arm wrist-spinner is not on trial and will surely be a part of India's T20 World Cup squad.

