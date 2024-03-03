“You don't need big names” - Sunil Gavaskar hails Team India for beating England despite absence of star players

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has stated that India’s Test series win over England is proof that a side does not need big names to achieve success. Referring to Team India’s triumph in Australia during the 2020-21 tour, which also came with a number of big players missing, Gavaskar pointed out that cricket, at the end of the day, is a team sport.

India have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead over England in the five-match Test series. The result has been achieved without the likes of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. KL Rahul featured in only one Test, while Shreyas Iyer was dropped after two matches.

With a number of regulars missing, Team India have handed debuts to Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep and Rajat Patidar in the Test series against England. Barring Patidar, all the others have managed to make an impact in the series.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Gavaskar commented that India’s impressive performance against England at home reiterated the significance of cricket as a team sport.

"Three years back, India missed a lot of big names in Australia but they still managed to pull off a fantastic win not just in Gabba. After getting all out in Adelaide for 36 they won in Melbourne and drew in Sydney. They battled hard to save the Sydney Test match. If Rishabh Pant stayed on the crease for half an hour then India could have won that match as well. But the heart and application the young Indian players showed during that Australia tour was visible even this time around against England," the Indian legend said.

"That's why I always say, you don't need big names... If any big name thinks that India won't win without him these two series have shown that whether you are there or not...Cricket is a team sport. It doesn't depend on one individual,” Gavaskar went on to add.

Sarfaraz scored half-centuries in both innings of his debut Test in Rajkot, while Jurel was Player of the Match for registering scores of 90 & 39* in Ranchi. Pacer Akash Deep, who was handed his Test debut in Ranchi, with Jasprit Bumrah being rested, claimed three early wickets in England’s first innings.

“Credit must go to Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid” - Sunil Gavaskar

While the former India captain praised the youngsters for putting their hands up, he added that skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid also deserve credit for the manner in which they have handled a young team.

"Credit must go to the way captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have managed the team. They gave chances to the young players, molded them, and encouraged them to play their natural game. This shows that whether we have big names or not, if we have players with big hearts then we can win," Gavaskar concluded.

The fifth and final Test of the India-England series begins in Dharamsala on March 7.

