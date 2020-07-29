You need a lot of Test matches to get 500 wickets: Stuart Broad

England pacer Stuart Broad believes that he could be the last man to join the 500 wickets club as he feels that it requires a lot of commitment from an individual to play a lot of Test matches in order to reach the landmark.

Stuart Broad reached the 500-wicket mark when he trapped Kraigg Brathwaite in front in the second innings of the third Test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford, which England ended up winning emphatically by 269 runs.

Stuart Broad marked his 140th Test with a stellar display of bowling and batting, scoring a crucial 62 in the first innings and taking 10 wickets in the game. He went on to win the Man of the Match award and show why England leaving him out in the first Test at Southampton was a mistake.

"You need a lot of Test matches to get 500 wickets. I think there'll be people who have the talent to get the numbers but whether they'll be able to play the amount of Test cricket the seam bowlers have to get that feat remains to be seen," Stuart Broad was quoted as saying by AFP.

Stuart Broad doubts players will commit to Test cricket in the future

Stuart Broad stopped playing white-ball cricket in 2016 as he focused only on the longest format and that was one of the main reasons why he was able to make it to the 500-wickets club.

With so much cricket being played across all three formats, Stuart Broad doubts that there are too many players that would commit to one single format going forward.

"Someone is going to have to play a lot of cricket because there is a lot of competition out there, between different T20 leagues franchises, 100-ball. I think there's talk of thinning the amount of Tests we play in a summer down," Stuart Broad said.

With fellow new-ball partner and legendary pace bowler James Anderson closing in on 600 Test wickets, it will be interesting to see who ends up with more Test wickets between the two.