“You need players who play at a strike rate of 150 and 200” - Former India cricketer’s massive remark on Shreyas Iyer ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Former pacer RP Singh has defended the selectors for picking a 15-member India squad while speaking about notable absentees Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal (backup) for the Asia Cup 2025. The cricketer-turned-analyst believes that the Indian players have been chosen based on several factors, including higher strike rates and batting combinations.

RP Singh said on his YouTube channel:

“1:25 – The selection was made keeping in mind a lot of things. We hear a lot these days about the left-right combination. How’s the pace at which they play, because you need players who play at a strike rate of 150 and 200.”

“So, several things are kept in mind at the time of selection, so this doesn’t mean that the players who missed out were not good. Only 15 players are picked, so even good players have to miss out. I think that’s happened with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer,” he added.

For the unversed, Shreyas Iyer has amassed 1,104 runs in 51 T20Is at a strike rate of 136.12, including eight half-centuries. The right-handed batter played his last T20I against Australia in December 2023. However, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain amassed 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175.07, including six fifties in IPL 2025.

On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 723 runs in 23 T20Is at a strike rate of 164.31, including one ton and five half-centuries. The southpaw amassed 559 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 159.71, including six fifties for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025.

“That’s our biggest positive in the team in terms of strength” – RP Singh hails Indian openers ahead of Asia Cup 2025

RP Singh further hailed Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson for their stunning strike rates in T20Is. While calling the duo the biggest positives, the 39-year-old said:

“3:41 – Let’s talk about strike rate. We have our openers, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson (152.39). Abhishek’s strike rate is 193.85; he’s been playing at the same strike rate for a long time. That’s our biggest positive in the team in terms of strength.”

World No. 1-ranked T20I batter Abhishek Sharma has amassed 535 runs in 17 T20Is at a strike rate of 193.84, including two tons and as many half-centuries. The left-handed batter slammed 135 runs off 54 balls in his last T20I outing against England earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has scored 861 runs in 42 T20Is at a strike rate of 152.38, including three tons and two half-centuries. The Kerala batter slammed all three centuries in the last calendar year.

Notably, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10.

