"You need somebody with a bit of pace" - Eoin Morgan believes Josh Tongue could play in the Ashes 2023 opener

Former England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan believes the 25-year-old Josh Tongue could earn a spot in the opening Test of the upcoming Ashes series starting in Edgbaston on June 16.

Tongue, who was given an opportunity in the recently concluded one-off Test against Ireland, picked up a five-wicket haul on his England debut in the second innings at Lords.

The performance catapulted England to a comfortable 10-wicket victory and led the selectors to draft the tearaway pacer in the Ashes squad for the first two Tests.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former World cup winning captain Eoin Morgan backed the 25-year-old from Worcestershire to possibly start in the Ashes thanks to his ability to generate extreme pace.

"As a captain, you need to have cards up your sleeve in order to play them at various stages of the game. One of the questions that are hovering over this team at the moment is when it does go flat, will it turn, and if it doesn't, you need somebody with a bit of pace or some point of difference," said Morgan.

With the regular pacers, Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson, still recovering from injuries, Morgan believes Tongue could be an able replacement for one of the seamers.

"He has a genuine chance of playing in the Ashes, if the injuries continue to come. The fact that he's in the squad gives him the opportunity to continue to impress," added Morgan.

England announced a strong 16-man squad for the first two Ashes Tests, which included seven pacers and only a lone specialist spinner in Jack Leach.

"My first wicket was a blur" - Josh Tongue on his five-wicket haul against Ireland

England's newest pace sensation Josh Tongue spoke about picking up his first five-wicket haul on his debut in the one-off Test against Ireland.

After going wicketless in the first innings, the 25-year-old dismissed Irish opener Peter Moor and followed it up with the crucial scalp of skipper Andrew Balbirnie in the final ball of the same over.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his incredible debut, Tongue said:

"I am over the moon. A week ago I didn't know if I would be playing for Worcestershire or coming here. To play at Lord's and to take five wickets was a very special moment. I grew up wanting to play for England and when that came I was over the moon."

"My first wicket was a blur but hitting that line and length first ball and taking two wickets in my first over [in the second innings] took the pressure off," added Tongue.

The right-arm-pacer also expressed his joy of getting selected in the Ashes squad for the first two Tests.

"I didn't really expect to be in it, to be fair. It is very special for me and my family," concluded Tongue.

Since making his first-class debut for Worcestershire in 2016, Tongue has played 48 games and picked up 167 wickets at an average of 25.90, including eight five-wicket hauls.

