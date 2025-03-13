Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Sam Billings has thrown his hat in England's white-ball captaincy race after 2025 Champions Trophy setback. The remarks come weeks after Jos Buttler announced his retirement from both ODIs and T20Is following England's group-stage exit in the ICC event. This was the second consecutive 50-over ICC tournament where England failed to reach the knockouts.

Ad

Surprisingly, Billings has not played for England in the last two years. However, England head coach Brendon McCullum and ECB's Director of Cricket Rob Key have not ruled out an outsider from the current squad for the big role. Like Buttler, Billings is also a wicketkeeper-batter.

He has made huge strides as captain in franchise cricket over the last two years. The 33-year-old led the Oval Invincibles to consecutive The Hundred trophies besides leading the Dubai Capitals to ILT20 title in February earlier this year.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Billings told BBC Sport:

"I've not had a conversation with anyone, but from a leadership point of view I've loved the time over the past few years where I've had some really good success."

"I'd be honoured, you would obviously jump at an opportunity like that. I feel like I can add value," he added.

Ad

Sam Billings has played three Tests, 28 T20Is and 37 ODIs for England. The right-hander, who also has the experience of playing in IPL, is keen to make his comeback to the national side. The Kent player also backed England to bounce back in the limited-overs formats, citing the wealth of talent in domestic cricket.

On this, he said:

"The talent in domestic cricket in this country is always there, certainly in white-ball cricket. You don't have to reinvent the wheel. It will just be a tweak here or there, picking a really nice, balanced side."

Ad

"It should provide great opportunity for all of us in England. If you're going to stick your hand up and perform well, there are opportunities up for grabs, or there should be, in those formats. As a player, I'm looking at that thinking 'why not, let's try to get back in that side,"' Billings added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"His priority is the Ashes and the five-Test series against India" - Sam Billings on favorites Ben Stokes for England's white-ball captaincy role

Sam Billings further spoke on why Ben Stokes should stick to Test cricket despite being the favorite for the white-ball captaincy choice. He said in the same interaction:

Ad

"I can't speak highly enough of Ben Stokes. There's no better man in terms of captaincy and as an all-round cricketer. But his priority is the Ashes and the five-Test series against India. He is probably in the position where he can answer where his body can take him."

Billings acknowledged that Harry Brook remains the favorite to take the role if Ben Stokes denies the leadership position. He said:

Ad

"Harry Brook is another one who fits similar criteria. You've got to balance it out. Playing all formats for England has never been tougher."

England will next play a three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies in June.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news