"You have one job" - Wasim Jaffer has hilarious request for  Abhishek Bachchan ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final 

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has left fans in splits with his hilarious request for popular movie star Abhishek Bachchan ahead of the upcoming 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia on Sunday.

Jaffer suggested that Abhishek's job is to ensure that his father and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan doesn't watch the World Cup final. The reason behind the special request was Amitabh's social post after India's win over New Zealand in the semi-final.

Amitabh tweeted that the Men in Blue often end up on the winning side when he doesn't watch the match. Responding to the tweet, Wasim Jaffer wrote:

"You have one job @juniorbachchan 🙏😄."

The 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma and company go into the final unbeaten, having secured 10 wins on the trot.

The side clinched a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand in the semi-final by successfully defending a 398-run target to advance to the final.

"Hope Rohit Sharma does this at the toss" - Wasim Jaffer makes fun of conspiracy around India captain's coin tosses at 2023 World Cup

Former Pakistan cricketer Sikandar Bakht recently made a bizarre claim, suggesting that Team India fixed the result of coin tosses at the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

Bhakt alleged that Sharma intentionally flipped the coin at a far distance so that the opposition captains were unable to see the correct result.

Making fun of the conspiracy theory, Wasim Jaffer posted on social media:

"Hope @ImRo45 does this at the toss tomorrow just to make fun of all the baseless theorists 😂."

It is worth mentioning that Sharma has just won five out of the 10 tosses at the 2023 World Cup. Bakht has received widespread criticism for his claims. Even Pakistan's Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, and Moin Khan slammed Bakht for stirring up such a controversy.