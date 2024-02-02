"You probably don't see people playing like that in Test cricket" - Pragyan Ojha says Shubman Gill would be extremely disappointed with his dismissal

Pragyan Ojha has questioned Shubman Gill's shot selection that led to his dismissal in India's first innings of the second Test against England.

Gill scored a 46-ball 34 and nicked James Anderson to Ben Foakes behind the wickets. India ended Day 1 in Visakhapatnam on Friday (February 2) at 336/6, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (179*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (5*) at the crease.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Ojha opined that Shubman Gill would be very disappointed with the mode of his dismissal. He explained:

"I feel he would be extremely disappointed because he got a start and couldn't convert it into a big score. The ball he played, you probably don't see people playing like that in Test cricket. His footwork was going fine, he was reading the game well and was getting singles as well."

The former India spinner reckons the pressure of playing for his place might have contributed to the youngster's dismissal.

"It's not that he wasn't able to rotate. It might be the pressure he would have been feeling while coming into the game because you know once Virat (Kohli) comes and KL (Rahul) becomes available, the attention will go towards them," Ojha said.

Virat Kohli opted out of the first two Tests for personal reasons. KL Rahul was ruled out of the second Test due to pain in his right quadriceps. Gill might have to make way once the duo are back in the mix.

"It was a different type of start for sure" - Parthiv Patel on Shubman Gill's innings

Shubman Gill added 49 runs for the second wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal. [P/C: BCCI]

Parthiv Patel was asked about Shubman Gill starting his innings differently from the first game. He responded in the affirmative, elaborating:

"It was a different type of start for sure. In the last Test match, he allowed the bowlers to bowl at one spot. Here, he had an advantage for sure because he got an off-spinner in front of him. So you get a start as a right-handed batter as you use your feet."

While observing that the right-hander showed an improved game against Tom Hartley, the former India wicketkeeper-batter acknowledged that he would be disappointed with his dismissal.

"The better part was that he batted well against (Tom) Hartley as well. We saw strike rotation and positivity in footwork. He was slightly lucky against Anderson for sure but his mindset was positive. I feel he would be disappointed for sure because he had scored 30 runs," Patel stated.

Gill struck five fours during his 34-run knock. He outside-edged James Anderson wide of the slip fielders for two boundaries before falling prey in almost similar fashion to the wily seamer.

