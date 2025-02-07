"You have a problem" - Sanjay Manjrekar's massive statement on Rohit Sharma's form after 1st IND vs ENG ODI 2025

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar expressed concerns over skipper Rohit Sharma's continued dry run of form after another low score in the first ODI against England in Nagpur. Rohit has endured one of his worst stretches with the bat in red-ball cricket, averaging under 11 in his last 15 innings coming into the England series.

The poor form continued when he miscued a delivery from Saqib Mahmood to be dismissed for a seven-ball two in the Nagpur ODI against England. It was a seventh single-digit score for Rohit in his last 10 international innings - a stretch where he averages a woeful seven.

Talking to ESPN Cricinfo post-game, Manjrekar said about Rohit's worrying run [0:12]:

"He'll be disappointed with the way he got out. Clearly there is pressure and if in 50-over cricket he struggles to get runs or get a big score, then you have a problem. Because I maintain that this is the best format for any batter, if you are batting in the top three, to get runs and come back into form. And if we don't get to see the best of Rohit Sharma in this three-match series and the Champions Trophy, then there is a problem."

Despite Rohit's early dismissal, however, India managed to pull off a comfortable win by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

"What kind of a question is that?" - Rohit Sharma ahead of the 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma is under immense pressure due to his lack of form over the past few months [Credit: Getty]

Rohit Sharma was unimpressed by a reporter questioning his recent poor Test form in the press conference ahead of the ODI series against England.

The 37-year-old endured a torrid run in the home Test series against New Zealand, followed by an ever worse performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy down under. Rohit's poor form meant India suffered 0-3 and 1-3 losses in the two series.

At the press conference before the England ODIs, Rohit addressed the question regarding his recent form by saying:

"What kind of a question is that? This is a different format, a different time. As usual, as cricketers, we know there will be ups and downs and I have faced a lot in my career, so this is nothing new to me. We know every day is a fresh day, every series is a fresh series." [Via Indian Express].

All eyes will continue to be on Rohit when India take on England in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

