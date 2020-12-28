“You’re 25 kilos overweight” – Matthew Wade to Rishabh Pant

Australian cricketer Matthew Wade had a savage response to Rishabh Pant’s banter on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test. During his interaction with the wicket-keeper, the batsman referred to Rishabh Pant’s weight, as he called him 25 or 30 kilos overweight.

Rishabh Pant and Matthew Wade were locked in some banter during Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test. While Rishabh Pant had constantly been making comments about Wade’s defensive batting, the Australian batsman gave his views on the exchange to the media after the 2nd session ended.

Cricket Australia and Fox Sports have shared clips of the verbal battle between Wade and Pant online, with many others picking up the conversation from the stump mic as well.

Mathew Wade to Rishabh Pant after back foot punch to the boundary...



"You going to lose some kilos? Are you 25 or 30 kilos overweight?" #AUSvIND — Andrew McCormack (@_AMcCormack7) December 28, 2020

Rishabh Pant was seen sledging Matthew Wade ever since he came out to bat on Day 3. The Indian wicket-keeper advised his bowlers on where to bowl to the Australian batsman, with some comments directed towards Matthew Wade’s slow batting.

Matthew Wade was later seen responding to Rishabh Pant’s comments, as he made a hilarious jibe at the Indian’s physique. During the 16th over of the 2nd innings, Matthew Wade taunted Rishabh Pant about being overweight. The Australian also trolled Rishabh Pant for looking at the TV screen as the match went on.

“You’re 25 kilos overweight. Are you 20 kilos, 25 or 30 kilos overweight? You’re looking at yourself on the big screen again? Very funny watching yourself on the screen”

Matthew Wade spoke to Fox Sports about his conversations with Rishabh Pant, as he revealed that the Indian wicketkeeper was always amused behind the wicket.

“He just laughs all the time. He doesn’t really say much, he’s just always laughing at you. I don’t know what’s so funny, it must be my batting.”

Advertisement

How Rishabh Pant played a role in Matthew Wade’s 1st innings dismissal

Wade was dismissed after scoring 30 off 39 balls in the 1st innings.

The Matthew Wade-Rishabh Pant battle has been brewing since Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test. It was Rishabh Pant’s inputs from behind the wicket which helped Ravichandran Ashwin plot Wade’s dismissal.

12.4: Matthew Wade sweeps for a FOUR.



Rishabh Pant: Ash, keep it to the stumps, he'll definitely try to hit.



12.5: Ravi Ashwin bowls to the stumps, Wade hits the aerial shot and got out. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 26, 2020

Just before the off-spinner dismissed Matthew Wade, Rishabh Pant advised Ashwin to keep bowling at the stumps. The wicket-keeper had predicted that Wade would try to attack Ashwin, and the same advice helped bring the wicket of Wade one ball later.

Advertisement

It was Rishabh Pant who ultimately won the battle, as Matthew Wade departed after scoring 40 off 137 balls in the final session. The wicket-keeper is no stranger to sledging in Australia, with Pant’s famous 'babysitter' exchange with Tim Paine grabbing headlines the last time India toured Australia in 2018-19.

Both Pant and Wade are cricketers driven by banter, and fans would be excited to see Round 2 of the verbal battle in the upcoming days.