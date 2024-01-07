"You’re a fighter and a bloody tough bugger" - David Warner's wife pens an emotional note after he bids farewell to Test cricket 

David Warner's wife, Candice Warner, penned a heartfelt note on Instagram after he bid farewell to Test cricket on Saturday, January 6, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Warner ended his Test career on a high as Australia completed a 3-0 series whitewash against Pakistan. He also turned back the clock and hit a swift half-century to help Australia chase down 130 in the final innings of his red-ball cricket career.

It was a great send-off as David Warner got the chance to celebrate the win with family and friends at his home ground in Sydney. The officials also allowed fans into the ground after the post-match presentations, making it a memorable farewell for Warner.

Candice Warner took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and reflected on the send-off her husband got. She wrote:

"Wow what a week, what a send off and what a career. I’ve never met a person more resilient than you @davidwarner31. Time after time you got knocked down but that never stopped you from getting back up! Your road to success wasn’t always the easiest but no matter what obstacle was placed in front of you, you always found a way through it."

"You’re a fighter and a bloody tough bugger. When your back was against the wall you never once hid, never once made an excuse, or ran away, you just cracked on, worked hard, backed yourself and got the job done. RESPECT!!"

Opening up about the changes in David Warner from the time she first met him and now, Candice Warner continued:

"When I first met you, you were a cricket player but by the end of your career you were an elite athlete and still are. I was your training partner so often which meant I got a front row seat into David Warner the athlete and just how you were wired differently to others. Your work ethic was and still is second to none."

On his stern fitness routine, she added:

"What people didn’t get to see was just how hard you worked. From the 20km runs in the pouring rain, the 1km efforts where you would vomit from pushing your body to its absolute limit. The hill sprints, the soft sand runs, the gym sessions, the boxing, the laps in the pool. You inspired me to want to be better just as you have inspired a generation of young boys and girls to play cricket including our beautiful girls."

David Warner ended his Test career with 8,786 runs from 112 matches. He averaged a decent 44.59 and scored 26 centuries and 37 half-centuries. In ODIs, he played 161 games and accumulated 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30, including 22 centuries and 33 half-centuries.

"The man who didn’t change for anyone" - Candice Warner on the evolution of David Warner through his career

Candice also shed light on the evolution of her husband through the years and said that she is proud of the man he has become.

"You achieved a heck of a lot throughout your career but what I’m most proud of is the man you became. The man who didn’t change for anyone, who stayed true to himself, that always back himself and put his family first. You never really fit the mold but why would you want to be like everyone else? To me and your family you are perfect the way you are. Congratulations darling I love you," she concluded.

Although retiring from Tests and ODIs, David Warner has made it clear that he desires to continue playing T20 cricket for Australia and franchises around the world.

