“You can't replace experience” - Brian Lara backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli for 2024 T20 World Cup

West Indies legend Brian Lara has backed senior Team India stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to feature in the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and the USA. Lara admitted that India have a strong T20 side, but added that the experience of players like Kohli and Rohit cannot be replaced.

Rohit and Kohli have not played any T20I for India since the Men in Blue’s 10-wicket defeat to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide. In their absence, a number of youngsters have made their mark in the format, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya leading the side on a number of occasions.

Speaking to ANI, though, Lara batted for both Rohit and Virat to be part of India’s T20 World Cup squad next year.

"I think whichever team India picks, they are going to be a force to be reckoned with. But you can't replace experience. What Virat and Rohit bring is a lot of experience. They know the conditions in the Caribbean. They have played there,” he opined.

"I wouldn't say that they should dictate their future but I think the sort of players, the legends that they are in the game, I am almost sure there will be a lot of respect in finding out what they want to do, how far they want to push it and make the decision then," the former West Indies captain told the news agency.

Incidentally, Kohli and Rohit are the top two run-getters in the T20I format. In 115 matches, Kohli has 4,008 runs at an average of 52.73 and a strike rate is 137.96. Rohit has smashed 3,853 runs at an average of 31.32 and a strike rate of 139.24.

India played their best cricket in the World Cup: Lara

During the interaction, Lara also shared his thoughts on India’s 2023 ODI World Cup performance. The Men in Blue won 10 matches heading into the final, where they went down to Australia. Praising India, Lara added that the Aussies lifted their game on the big day.

"I won't say they are struggling. They played their best cricket in the World Cup. I think what we experience is how powerful what we perceive to be failure is - which is the Australians losing a couple of matches, understanding where they had to play, and where they have to improve,” he said.

Batting first in the final, India were held to 240, a total Australia chased in 43 overs, with six wickets in hand.