“You are ruining his confidence” - Former Pakistan cricketer’s huge statement on Babar Azam for PAK vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has called for the side to rest ace batter Babar Azam for the second Test against the West Indies in Multan, starting January 25. Pakistan won the series opener by 127 runs at the same venue to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the best-of-two affair.

Babar struggled in both innings with scores of 8 and 5 on a challenging Multan track. Despite an impressive recent run at home in Tests, Pakistan have already been eliminated from contention for the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Hence, speaking on his YouTube channel, Basit Ali felt resting Babar for the second Test might be ideal to ensure his new-found confidence stays intact.

"You are ruining his confidence when he has just found his rhythm. If they play, what will happen? Will Pakistan play in the WTC final? No. He should rest. If you want to make him play, then prepare good pitches," said Basit Ali [via Hindustan Times].

Trending

He added:

"Babar and Mohammad Rizwan should be rested...for the Champions Trophy. If the pitch for the second Test is like the first one, their confidence will drop. Babar is struggling to score runs. He found his rhythm after South Africa. He scored in ODIs and Tests."

Babar was in an extended form slump in Tests with no half-centuries since the beginning of 2023, until the recent tour of South Africa. The 30-year-old recorded 50+ scores in three out of the four innings in South Africa despite Pakistan's 0-2 series defeat.

Babar Azam was excluded from Pakistan's Test side in home series against England last year

Babar has found form on his return to the Pakistan Test side [Credit: Getty]

Babar Azam faced a surprising exclusion from the Pakistan Test side during the home series against England last year. With a loss in the series opener, Pakistan were on a six-match losing streak in the red-ball format, leading to a major revamp in the squad. Babar missed the final two Tests of the series before returning for the South African tour.

However, Pakistan turned things around in Babar's absence to win the second and third Tests to clinch a 2-1 series win against England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news