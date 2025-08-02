"You could see the applause when he went back in" - Former RCB star hails Akash Deep's knock on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Dinesh Karthik praised Akash Deep's performance on Day 3 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval. The 40-year-old said that the pacer produced a wonderful performance and played his part in getting India into a strong position in the match.The 28-year-old made 66 off 94 balls, before he was dismissed by Jamie Overton. He put on 107 runs for the third wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal to frustrate the hosts on the third day. Karthik told Sky Sports Cricket: &quot;They couldn't have asked anything more from him. All they wanted him to do was to probably just get past last night, which he did quite comfortably. Today, he came out there and played wonderfully well. Gave a chance early, they put down chances, that is what happens. That is the last thing you want. As it is, you are a depleted bowling attack, and then when you put down simple ones, it gets even tougher.&quot;He got lucky as well. A couple of the balls that he ended up edging just went in the gap. All in all, I think it was a wonderful effort. You pretty much can assess and understand the mindset of a team, depending on how your tailenders play. Akash Deep's effort as a batter- you could see the applause that he got when he went back in - means so much for the team. &quot;What he's done is actually take India into a very strong position and from here on, you'd expect the batters to bat on and take India into a very strong place and very good place.&quot;Akash Deep got to his half-century with a boundary off Gus Atkinson on Day 3 at The Oval. He showed admirable application and was helped by some outside edges going into gaps, which extended his stay in the middle.Shubman Gill falls first ball after lunch as India aim to extend lead at The OvalIndia went into Lunch on Day 3 at the score of 189/3, with a lead of 166 runs. They began the day at 75/2 and the pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep put on 107 runs for the third wicket.Jaiswal showed a lot of faith in the lower-order batter as his innings wore on. The England bowlers put in a hard toil, but could only remove him late in the opening session.Shubman Gill fell on the first ball after lunch on Day 3 for 11 to end his tour with 754 runs in 10 innings. At the time of writing, India were 192/4 in 46 overs, with Karun Nair joining Jaiswal in the middle.