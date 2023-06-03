“You cannot show intensity for one hour and then go to sleep” - Ravi Shastri on why Virat Kohli’s energy makes a big difference

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has stated that the energy Virat Kohli brings onto the field is significant because it rubs off on other players as well. The former all-rounder stated that Kohli’s aggression matters all the more in overseas conditions because allowing the intensity to slip could land the team in big trouble.

Kohli’s performance with the bat could be crucial for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The summit clash will be played at the Kennington Oval in London from June 7-11.

Kohli has scored 869 runs in 16 matches at an average of 32.18 in the ongoing WTC (2021-2023). The period coincided with the batter’s slump in form. However, the star cricketer has rediscovered his touch over the last few months and will be raring to make an impact in the WTC final against Australia - an opponent that often gets the best out of him.

Speaking on Star Sports, Shastri shared his views on the significance of Kohli’s aggressive nature and how it drives the Indian team. Replying to a fan query, he commented:

“Virat Kohli’s energy rubs off on the other players as well. When you go out to play in foreign condition, it is very important to have that intensity. You cannot show intensity for one hour and then go to sleep. The opposition will eat you up. He [Kohli] was the leader when it came to that.”

Kohli has had a number of run-ins with Australia players over the years and the WTC final could be no different, although the former has been seen in a calmer avatar in recent times.

Ravi Shastri on India’s selection headaches ahead of WTC final

Earlier, Shastri had also shared his thoughts on India’s selection headaches going into the WTC final against Australia. While he picked Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane as the top five in the batting, Shastri admitted that the keeper’s choice would be a tough one.

Opening up on the Ishan Kishan vs KS Bharat debate, he said:

"A choice has to be made between KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan. I have a feeling that India go depending on who is playing. If two spinners are playing, maybe KS Bharat. But if there are four seamers and one spinner playing, then it might go the other way."

Shastri named Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and one between Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin to complete his playing XI.

