"You cannot think of scoring 350 right from the start" - RP Singh on England's aggressive batting intent in ODI cricket

Former India pacer RP Singh believes England's aggression-from-the-start template in ODI cricket may not be ideal.

This particular brand of cricket was part of the side's white-ball cricket revolution following the 2015 ICC World Cup. With brute force right from the start, England have been able to amass massive totals as well as register mammoth chases in the time frame.

However, the ploy backfired massively when the Jos Buttler-led side came up against a quality Indian seam attack in overcast conditions at The Oval. They folded for just 110 runs, batting out just 25.2 overs, and ended up losing the match by 10 wickets.

Stating that England have to allot some time to assess the conditions, RP Singh said on Cricbuzz:

"England will have to change their template a bit. You cannot think of scoring 350 right from the start, you will have to assess the conditions first and then adjust."

England are one of the premier white-ball sides in the world and still had a formidable XI despite fielding a second-string bowling unit against India. However, none of their batsmen could deal with Jasprit Bumrah's inspired bowling.

Noting that the team should not make any changes despite the heavy defeat in the first ODI, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said during the same interaction:

"England came into this series after scoring 500 against The Netherlands. While they are not a strong team, England carried the confidence with them. Now this is not the time to think about changes even through they lost by 10 wickets in the first ODI."

Backing the majority of the current squad to make it to the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, Ojha added:

"Good teams always back their players. This is a very balanced and experienced team. A majority of this squad will go to the 2023 World Cup."

England are the defending World Cup champions after winning the 2019 edition under former captain Eoin Morgan.

"England will have to consider what they can improve in both departments" - RP Singh

Jos Buttler's first ODI as full-time white-ball captain began with England's first-ever 10-wicket defeat at home. India outclassed the hosts across all departments to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Opining that England should tweak their approach a little, RP Singh said:

"I think they should change their approach a bit, give a clear defined role to a couple of players to hold their end and not go all out."

He concluded:

"England will have to consider what they can improve in both departments."

England are scheduled to face India in the second ODI later today (July 14) at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

