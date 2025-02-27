"You've got to consider all possibilities” - Jos Buttler drops big hint on captaincy future after England's shock exit from 2025 Champions Trophy

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler said that he doesn't want to make any emotional decisions following the team's shock exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy after their loss to Afghanistan. He, however, admitted that all possibilities need to be considered with regard to his leadership.

England went down to Afghanistan by eight runs in match number eight of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26. With the loss, England also got knocked out of the semifinals race. Earlier, the Buttler-led side got hammered by Team India in the semifinals of the 2024 T20 World Cup. England also had a dismal 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Speaking to Sky Sports after England's close loss to Afghanistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy, Buttler admitted that his role as leader of the team is under the scanner. The batter said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"It's tough to say, stood here right now, and I don't want to make any sort of emotional statements. But I think it's fair to say that you've got to consider all possibilities.

On his captaincy, the 34-year-old said that he has enjoyed the challenge.

"I've enjoyed it [the captaincy]. I've seen lots of people say it doesn't sit well with me, but I do enjoy it. I enjoy the challenge. Obviously I don't enjoy losing games of cricket and the results. And of course when they're not going well, you do look at yourself in the mirror and say, 'Am I part of the problem or am I part of the solution?' I think that's what I've got to work out," Buttler elaborated.

Expand Tweet

Before the defeat to Afghanistan, England lost their opening 2025 Champions Trophy match to arch-rivals Australia by five wickets in Lahore. Having posted 351-8 on the board batting first, they failed to defend the total.

"We had our chances in the game and we didn't take them" - Jos Buttler on loss to Afghanistan

Bowling first after losing the toss, England reduced Afghanistan to 37-3 inside nine overs. However, Ibrahim Zadran (177 off 146) played a stunning innings to lift the batting side to 325-7. In the chase, Joe Root struck a magnificent 120 off 111 balls. Azmatullah Omarzai, however, picked up five wickets to restrict England to 317.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler rued the missed chances in the game that cost England dearly. He commented (as quoted by Cricbuzz):

"Disappointing to be knocked out of the tournament early. We had our chances in the game and we didn't take them. Root played an unbelievable innings and we needed one of the top six batters to stay with him. The last 10 overs got away from us a bit. 113 off the last 10 pushed them up to a very good score on that pitch."

Buttler got a start, but was dismissed for 38 off 42 balls. His exit at a crucial juncture in the chase left England in trouble at 216-5 in the 37th over.

