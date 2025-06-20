“You’ve got to miss Shami’s experience” - Former India coach’s massive claim ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey feels that the Men in Blue will miss Mohammad Shami's experience during the tour of England. The veteran seamer was not picked by the selectors for the five-match Test series, instead opting to hand Arshdeep Singh a maiden red-ball call-up, and naming Harshit Rana as cover.

Mohammad Shami has not been in the red-ball radar for quite a while, having last played a Test during the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia. The pacer played in the Ranji Trophy after returning from his lengthy injury layoff, but was not picked for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series.

Since then, he has primarily played white-ball cricket at the international level, featuring in Team India's home season at the start of the year, as well as the victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. However, a poor 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, plagued by niggles and a lack of rhythm, raised doubt over his ability to bowl to long spells in England.

Paras Mhambrey noted that in Shami's absence, Mohammed Siraj will have to step up, especially with spearhead Jasprit Bumrah not expected to feature in all five matches.

"You've got to miss Shami's experience, right? Unfortunately, he is not there on the tour. Prior to this, you had three bowlers, experienced bowlers playing together. You have had Shami, Bumrah. You usually had Umesh in between. We played a lot of cricket together then. You don't have that option out here. The second best from here is Mohammed Siraj," Paras Mhambrey said in an interview with the Hindustan Times.

"He needs to share the workload with Bumrah. The expectation shouldn't be that only Bumrah will go out and deliver for you. Siraj needs to shoulder that responsibility and do the job for the team because he is the senior-most after Bumrah out here. Someone like Prasidh has only a few Test matches under his belt, and the same is true for Akash Deep. Arsh is on his debut. You don't want to have that pressure on them," he added.

Team India face England in the first Test of the series at Headingley, Leeds on Friday, June 20.

"For the first three Tests, I would like to see Prasidh in the mix" - Paras Mhambrey urges Team India to go for IPL 2025 Purple Cap winner as the third seamer

Team India have a selection conundrum regarding their pace bowling department, at least for the series opener where workload is not a factor. While senior bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj select themselves to start off with, as many as four pacers are competing for the spot of the third seamer in the playing XI.

"Bumrah and Siraj will be your starters for sure. But I believe that you need a little variety in their bowling. So, for the first three Tests, I would like to see Prasidh in the mix. He will be able to use the conditions slightly differently. He would be in my XI. With four seamers, you have Shardul, who fits the role," Mhambrey said.

"As the series goes on, you might want a different angle. Then, if that's the case, then Arsh fits in. In case you only want to go with three genuine seamers and Shardul is your fourth option, then I would prefer Prasidh," he concluded.

All three of Prasidh Krishna's Test match appearances so far have come away from home. The tall pacer had last featured in the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series, where he picked up six wickets.

