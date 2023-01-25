"You've got to have a really positive attitude" - Jason Gillespie's advise to Australia ahead of India tour

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie has earmarked Pat Cummins and Co. to accomplish a Test series win in India starting next month. However, he believes that the visitors must maintain a positive attitude and continue to believe in themselves.

Australia haven't won a Test series in India since the 2004-05 leg, having only managed a solitary Test victory on Indian soil in their last four attempts.

In a bid to upstage the hosts, the Aussie selectors have named an 18-man squad comprising four specialist spinners.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March.



Congratulations to everyone selected! An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March. Congratulations to everyone selected! https://t.co/3fmCci4d9b

Speaking after the Adelaide Strikers' Big Bash League (BBL) season ended on Tuesday, January 24, Gillespie expects the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy to be a career-defining one for plenty of Australian players. He, however, is optimistic about the visitors' chances against India.

Gillespie was quoted as saying by Perth Now:

"Let's be honest, for this group of Australian players, this could be a career-defining tour. India can be a challenge but you've got to have a really positive attitude and believe that you can have an impact and more often than not, you can.

"All us cricket tragics and fans should be pretty excited about this group of players, I know I'm excited as a cricket fan to see what this group of players can achieve in India. Obviously, we've got Alex Carey and Travis Head being part of that hoping they can be part of history because I think we've got an opportunity to do just that."

Gillespie, who represented Australia in 71 Tests, was one of the chief architects of their series win in India in 2004-05. He finished as the highest wicket-taker for the tourists with 20 scalps in four Tests at an average of 16.15.

"We needed to just put our egos away" - Jason Gillespie on Australia's 2004-05 win

Jason Gillespie. (Image Credits: Getty)

Gillespie recalled how the Australian bowlers had to be patient to achieve success in India 18 years ago and feels the Aussies can take inspiration from their victory in Pakistan last year. He added:

"In '04, as a bowling group, we put our egos away. I remember in '01 we still went over there thinking we could follow the Australian line and length and get away with that and we'll just roll them over.

"We thought about it long and hard and reflected on it and decided we needed to just put our egos away and play sub-continent-style cricket and we did that and had success. Their goal was to win on day 15 of the series and I thought the way they went about it was just fantastic and there's no reason why they can't do it in India."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau @ARamseyCricket Australia captain Pat Cummins believes his side is as ready as they'll ever be as they prepare to embark on a career-defining tour of India next month #INDvAUS Australia captain Pat Cummins believes his side is as ready as they'll ever be as they prepare to embark on a career-defining tour of India next month #INDvAUS | @ARamseyCricket

Australia haven't held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since regaining it in 2014-15 Down Under.

Also Read: "You do get used to him once you’ve faced him for a while" - Matt Renshaw dissects Ravichandran Ashwin threat ahead of India series

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes