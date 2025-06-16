“You've been a true servant to your nation" - Rohit Sharma’s heartfelt message for Angelo Mathews ahead of Sri Lankan legend’s Test retirement

India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma shared a heartfelt tribute to Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews. The latter will bid farewell to Test cricket after the first match of the two-Test series against Bangladesh. The opening Test begins on Tuesday, June 17, at the Galle International Stadium.

The 38-year-old had announced his retirement through an Instagram post on May 23. A day ahead of his final Test, on Monday, June 16, Rohit extended his warm wishes to the Sri Lankan legend.

The video was shared on Instagram stories by @ash_londontown, the account of Ash Asanka Wijewardena, a cricket players' manager. In the clip, Rohit said:

“Hey Angie (Angelo). Congratulations on your fantastic Test career. Tomorrow is your last Test match. I just want to wish you and the team the very best. Over the years, we've had really good battles, right from our U-19 days till now. You've been a true servant to your nation. I'm pretty sure everyone back at home appreciates what you've done for your country.”

“It’s something which has not been achieved by many people — what you have achieved. So, congratulations on that. And moving forward, I just want to wish you and your family the very best. Happy retirement, enjoy it. We'll see you on the other side, bro. All the best," he added.

Rohit Sharma shares heartfelt message for Angelo Mathews (Image via Instagram-@ash_londontown)

Mathews, who made his Test debut in 2009, has played 118 matches in the format. The right-handed batter has scored 8,167 runs — the third-highest by a Sri Lankan — at an average of 44.62, with 45 fifties and 16 centuries. He is only behind Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814). With the ball, he has picked up 33 wickets in 86 innings.

Rohit Sharma also stepped away from red-ball cricket in May 2025

Star batter Rohit Sharma also retired from red-ball cricket last month, announcing his decision on May 7, 2025. The Mumbai cricketer shared the update through an Instagram story, writing:

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honor to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.”

The Indian stalwart, who now plays only the 50-over format in international cricket, featured in 67 Tests for the country. He scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 18 fifties and 12 centuries.

