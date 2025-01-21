"You don't want political situations to affect sport" - Jos Buttler reveals his stance on Afghanistan boycott issue ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler has stated that political situations shouldn't affect sport amid calls for the team to boycott Afghanistan in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy.

A group of over 160 parliamentary members in England signed a letter this month addressed to ECB's chief executive Richard Gould urging them to boycott England's fixture against Afghanistan on February 26. The calls for boycott come amid women not being allowed to take part in sport since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

The Lancashire cricketer stated the players "haven’t really worried too much about it" and are planning to play against Afghanistan. As quoted by The Guardian, he stated:

Trending

"The players haven’t really worried too much about it. These things, you’re trying to educate yourself and read up on these things. There’s been some good stuff written about it that I’ve tapped into and I’ve spoken to quite a few people to try and gather expert opinion. I’m led by those experts on situations like this, but as a player, you don’t want political situations to affect sport. We hope to go to the Champions Trophy and play that game and have a really good tournament."

Afghanistan had defeated England, who were the defending champions, in the 2023 World Cup fixture in Delhi. It proved to be the team's first victory over England in any format.

"I’ve been trying to stay in dialogue with Rob Key" - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler. (Image Credits: Getty)

Buttler added that he has been in dialogue with the ECB and its members over the issue, adding:

"Political situations like this, as a player you’re trying to be as informed as you can be. The experts know a lot more about it, so I’ve been trying to stay in dialogue with Rob Key [ECB men’s managing director] and the guys above to see how they see it. I don’t think a boycott is the way to go about it."

h Afghanistan establishing itself as a formidable opposition in the last 18 months or so, Australia, England, and South Africa - who are placed alongside them in Group B - will be wary of them in the Champions Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news