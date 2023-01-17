"You don't want to touch Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill" - Irfan Pathan says Ishan Kishan will not open against New Zealand

Irfan Pathan doesn't see Ishan Kishan opening the batting in place of either Rohit Sharma or Shubman Gill in the upcoming ODI series between India and New Zealand.

The two sides will lock horns in three ODIs, with the first game to be played in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18. Kishan will probably replace KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper-batter in the XI, with the latter having opted out of the series.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about his thoughts on Ishan Kishan's likely position in the batting order, to which he replied:

"He will not play at the top because you don't want to touch Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the top. Virat Kohli will be at No. 3. So where do we have a place, at No. 4? I feel he might get a place at No. 4, Shreyas Iyer might have to go slightly down."

The former Indian all-rounder believes the destructive keeper-batter should not bat any lower than No. 4, elaborating:

"The discussion will be only between No. 4 and No. 5. I don't see Ishan Kishan batting below No. 4. The Indian team might do that but he bats up the order, you can get him to bat maximum at No. 4 but not below that."

Kishan has never batted at No. 5 or below in the nine ODI innings he has played. However, he might have to play at No. 5 against the Black Caps if the team management does not want to alter the positions of any of the incumbent players.

"I find it slightly difficult" - Sanjay Bangar on Ishan Kishan playing instead of Shubman Gill

Ishan Kishan smoked a double century as an opener in the last ODI against Bangladesh. [P/C: BCCI]

Sanjay Bangar was also asked about his thoughts on Kishan's batting position, considering Gill has delivered at the top of the order in the last few games, to which he responded:

"This can be slightly difficult because Shubman Gill has performed exceptionally well against Sri Lanka, so can Ishan play instead of him? I find it slightly difficult because the team management's thinking is to give continuity to the players to get them to settle into their roles."

The former Indian batting coach reckons Gill will continue to open and Kishan will bat in the middle order if he is part of the XI, saying:

"So if Ishan plays, we might see him in a different role. He might play in the middle order and we might see Shubman Gill opening."

Srikar Bharat is the other wicketkeeper-batter in India's squad. Kishan will likely play ahead of him but might not get his preferred opening position.

