"You will expect someone like an Ishan Kishan to go big" - Abhinav Mukund on whether India should change their batting approach in 2nd T20I vs WI

Abhinav Mukund expects enterprising knocks from the likes of Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in the second T20I against the West Indies.

India failed to chase a 150-run target in the first T20I against the Windies in Trinidad on Thursday (August 3), losing the game by four runs. The second game of the five-match series will be played in Guyana, on Sunday, August 6.

While previewing the second T20I on JioCinema, Mukund was asked whether India should change their batting approach, to which he responded:

"India's batting, according to me, was based on the conditions in Trinidad. I felt that the pitch was slow and it wasn't offering too much for free stroke-making. For the second T20I, we are expecting another slowish surface."

The former Indian opener added:

"So you will expect someone like an Ishan Kishan to go big, someone like a Tilak Varma, who started really well, and maybe even Suryakumar Yadav to play a few more big shots."

Mukund opined that India were a little bit behind the eight ball, especially in the first 10 overs, in the first T20I. He expects a fearless approach from the young Indian batters in the second game.

"I don't think you should read too much into this defeat" - Abhinav Mukund on how India can bounce back

India are fielding a relatively inexperienced side in the T20I series against the West Indies. [P/C: BCCI]

Abhinav Mukund was also asked how India can bounce back from the defeat in the first T20I, to which he replied:

"I don't think you should read too much into this defeat because I felt India are playing a young team. They are playing a T20 after a long time with Hardik Pandya at the helm, a lot of new faces, and a new batting order as such."

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised Hardik Pandya and Co.'s approach in the absence of some of their more established players, elaborating:

"No senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and no Bumrah and Shami with the ball. I don't see too much of a concern. I feel India approached the game well. They made a few mistakes in the end but overall the approach, if it comes out right, I think India will turn out on the winning side."

Mukund concluded by stating that it's too early to read into the defeat as it was a game of close margins. He added that the visitors will bounce back strong as they have a good side.

