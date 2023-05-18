"You wonder whether or not you’ll be able to walk again" - Jonny Bairstow recalls his freak injury

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow admitted that he was unsure if he would be able to walk again after suffering a freak leg injury last summer. The Yorkshire cricketer recalled he was 'buzzing' after receiving a call from Brendon McCullum ahead of their summer.

Bairstow lost over six months of his England career due to a severe leg injury the he sustained while playing golf. The 33-year-old had to undergo surgery, forcing him to miss several important tours and international matches.

However, he will return to the national colours against Ireland in the one-off Test at Lord's.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jonny Bairstow recalled the dark times during the winter, doubting he would be able to do things he did earlier.

"I was buzzing. There were some dark times last winter, so to get that phone call after all the emotions you go through, there’s a huge amount of pride," Bairstow stated. "It was awesome. There’s naturally been a few low moments. You wonder whether or not you’ll be able to walk again, jog again, run again, play cricket again. Absolutely, those things do go through your mind.”

The 33-year-old revealed that he deleted Twitter from his phone due to the toxicity involved as he wanted to concentrate on his game.

"I deleted Twitter off my phone a while back," Bairstow continued. "I had it during the winter because I was injured but as soon as I was back close to playing I deleted it again because I need to concentrate on what I need to do.

"We’re very lucky to have some amazing fans in this country and people who support you through thick and thin. But on the other side there are some people who like to have a swipe at you whether you’ve done good, bad or indifferent."

Jonny Bairstow started playing as a specialist batter throughout the 2022 summer and was in blistering form. He hit four Test centuries throughout the season, including two tons against India at Edgbaston.

"I can absolutely feel for him" - Jonny Bairstow on Ben Foakes

Ben Foakes. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Jonny Bairstow set to take the gloves for the one-off Test against Ireland ahead of Ben Foakes, the former said his fellow countryman has been unfortunate for missing out on a place.

"I’ve also been in that situation so I can absolutely feel for him," Bairstow added. "But that’s also the nature of sport – it’s not me that’s made those decisions. He’s been a big part of the last 12 months for England and there’s no doubt he’ll be back playing at some point. It’s one of those unfortunate things that happen in professional sport."

Following the Ireland game, England will compete for the Ashes urn, starting on June 16.

