"You have not yet qualified" - Aakash Chopra on whether India should rest players in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash vs Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra wants India to persist with the playing XI they fielded against Pakistan for their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Sri Lanka.

The Men in Blue will face the Lankan Lions at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12. A win against their southern neighbors will guarantee Rohit Sharma and Co. a place in the final.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that India need to field their best XI as they haven't yet secured a berth in the title decider. He stated:

"You have not yet qualified and if it's necessary to beat Sri Lanka, then go with the entire team. It might rain today once again and you might end up playing just a 20-over match."

The former Indian opener added that the seven-time champions cannot take Dasun Shanaka and Co. lightly. He highlighted that the hosts are heading into the game on a 13-match winning streak.

"Neither Rohit nor Kohli played in the entire August" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten century against Pakistan. [P/C: AP]

While acknowledging that Virat Kohli scored a century in taxing conditions on Monday, Aakash Chopra feels both he and Rohit Sharma should play Tuesday's game. He elaborated:

"It's a quick turnaround. You might say that you can rest players. I am saying neither Rohit nor Kohli played in the entire August. Kohli batted on the 11th but Rohit did it on the 10th. I would say both of them should play."

The reputed commentator wants KL Rahul, who was a last-minute inclusion for the Pakistan game, to also play against Sri Lanka. He reasoned:

"Shubman Gill batted on the 10th and not on the 11th. After that, KL Rahul has just started playing. He scored a century, I agree he batted both on the 10th and the 11th but he will have to do it on the 12th also because you have not played cricket for a long time."

Chopra urged everyone else to continue playing as well. He said:

"Ishan Kishan should also play, and Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja - everyone please play. This is not the time. It will be a slight push but you play Test matches as well. Finally it looks like the Indian team's XI is getting settled. So don't make too many changes."

India will likely stick with the same batting lineup against Sri Lanka, although Ishan Kishan might be seen donning the wicketkeeping gloves. However, they could make a change in the seam-bowling department, with Mohammed Shami replacing either Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj to give one of them a break.

