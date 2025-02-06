Youngster being considered for India’s Test captaincy; Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness and star batter’s form concerns: Reports

Team India's opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is growing to be a realistic choice for Test captaincy after Rohit Sharma's reign. The youngster is being seen as a reliable option amid the transition, with the management finding flaws in appointing either Shubman Gill or Jasprit Bumrah on a full-time basis.

Jaiswal has been one of the most consistent members of the team in the recent past and is among the first names on the team sheet irrespective of the conditions or the opposition. This augurs well for his captaincy candidature since the other names do not have the same luxury.

Shubman Gill, despite being India's primary No. 3 choice, has not been able to lock down a place in the team without talks of a potential axe. He was recently dropped for the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. According to a report by the Times of India, the management is not convinced of Gill's red-ball prowess.

Trending

Jasprit Bumrah has led the side on occasions when Rohit Sharma was unavailable. While the pacer boasts an overseas win under his captaincy, the workload management and injury record, make him an unreliable and dicey option. The spearhead had sustained an injury midway through the fifth Tes against Australia in Sydney, requiring Virat Kohli to step in as captain on the field.

"Bumrah’s chances of a long Test series or completing a full season will always be in doubt. The selectors may want a more stable option. Gill has been seen as a captaincy prospect but his returns in Test cricket have been average. Rishabh Pant could also be a strong candidate and maybe someone like Yashashvi Jaiswal can be groomed for the role," a Times of India report read (via The Hindustan Times)

With Rohit Sharma being in his twilight years, India may have to embrace the split captaincy path in the near future. The Men in Blue have been accustomed to having different captains when there is a need for a second-string squad to be

Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill being considered as the next Team India ODI captain

Team India's performance in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 could dictate Rohit Sharma's future. Regardless, India have to prepare for a change in the ODI setup, keeping the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind.

When the time comes, the team management views Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya as realistic options to take the team forward. Unlike his red-ball career, Gill has been imperious in ODI cricket from the word go. He is the vice-captain for the ODI series against England as well as the Champions Trophy.

Gill also captains the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2024 Indian Premier league (IPL), and led India in the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

"There have also been some discussions around Hardik Pandya being given the responsibility, given his experience," the report added

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, surprisingly did not take over from Rohit Sharma as T20I captain after the 2024 World Cup. He has led India in three ODIs till date, recording two wins and a loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news