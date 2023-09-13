"Your legacy lives on"- Cricket fraternity and fans remember Shane Warne on his birth anniversary

Several members of the cricket fraternity and fans have remembered the late great Shane Warne on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. The iconic Australian leg-spinner would have turned 54 if he was still alive today.

Warne passed away last year on March 4 at the age of 52 due to a heart issue. After retiring from the game, he was doing commentary around the world and leading a peaceful life with family at that juncture.

Indian left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav led the way on Warne's birth anniversary with a special post on X (formerly Twitter). He shared a cool picture of himself with Warne from the past, sharing a light moment on the field. He wrote:

"Remembering my friend, Shane Warne, on his special day. Your legacy lives on, both in the cricketing world and in the hearts of those who knew you. Wishing you a heavenly birthday, Warney @ShaneWarne"

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif also reminisced about his time spent with Warne at Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2008. He shared a photo of themselves from the inaugural season of IPL and wrote:

"Happy birthday to my first IPL captain, Shane Warne! He made us believe in miracles and created the Rajasthan Royals' amazing story. Even though he's not with us anymore, his legacy will never fade #ShaneWarne

A look at Shane Warne's numbers in International cricket

Over an International cricket career spanning 15 years, Shane Warne etched his name in the sport's history with some wonderful achievements. Across 145 Tests between 1992-2007, he scalped 701 wickets at an average of 25.41, including 37 five-wicket hauls. He has won the Player of the Match award on 17 occasions in Tests.

The spin wizard also enjoyed a decent run in the ODI format as he scalped 293 wickets for Australia in 194 matches at an average of 25.73, including one 5-wicket haul and 12 4-wicket hauls. He did not play a T20I in his international career.