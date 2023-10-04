"Your smiles light up our world! Keep shining bright" - Ajinkya Rahane dedicates an adorable post to his daughter Aarya on her 4th Birthday

Team India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane dedicated a heart-warming post to his daughter Aarya, who turned four years old on Wednesday, October 4.

Aarya is the older child of Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, who was born on October 4, 2019. The couple also has a son Raghav who was born on October 5, 2022.

Rahane is a complete family man and shares a great bond with his children. He periodically gives fans glimpses of moments from their personal lives through his social media platforms.

He took to his official Instagram handle to post a few pictures of his daughter and wish his daughter on her birthday. He wrote:

Look at you - hitting a 'four' already! Happy 4th Birthday, Aarya! 🏏🎉Your smiles light up our world! Keep shining bright. 🌟 Love you ❤️❤️

Ajinkya Rahane made a comeback into the Indian Test side this year after more than a year on the sidelines

Ajinkya Rahane lost his spot in the Indian Test team after his indifferent batting form last year. Youngsters like Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill came into the side and performed decently in his absence.

Rahane went back to the drawing board and played for Mumbai in the domestic season last year and performed well for them. He also had a sensational season with Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 Indian Premier League while batting in the top order.

He then made his way back into the Indian Test squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia in June. Rahane played a fighting 89-run knock in the first innings to make a solid comeback. He was later appointed as vice-captain for the two-match Test series in West Indies. However, he could not do much with the bat on the tour and solidify his position.

Dinesh Karthik analyzed his performances against West Indies during a discussion on Cricbuzz and said:

"Ajinkya Rahane had a very ordinary series. You got to understand he had a really good WTC final, hence was picked and also nominated as vice-captain of the series. A lot of surprises there because you could see there was a lot of talk about how come he has been made vice-captain, but that didn't matter to Rahane. He got two opportunities with the bat, and on both occasions, he was found wanting."