“Yuvraj Singh prepared me to face chin music” - Shubman Gill 

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill credited former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh for playing a key role in his success in Australia.

Yuvraj was a throwdown expert for Shubman Gill during a 21-day off-season stint ahead of the IPL.

Speaking to TOI, Shubman Gill admitted that the camp with Yuvi ahead of the IPL proved to be very useful. The 21-year-old revealed:

“During that camp, he prepared me to face chin music. He used to throw hundreds of short-pitch balls to me from different angles, and I think it helped me a lot.”

Shubman Gill made an impressive Test debut in Australia. In three Tests, he scored 259 runs at an average of 51.80. He also scored a brave 91 as India chased down 328 at the Gabba.

Following the knock in Brisbane, Shubman Gill’s father Lakhwinder said he should have gone on to get three-figures. The opener sided with his dad’s views and said:

“A century could have been the cherry on the cake. I was well set and I should have scored the century, but at the same time, I am happy that I have contributed to the team’s victory. This series was a big learning curve for me and I have become a better cricketer.”

England series will be crucial for me: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill added that his next goal is to score consistently at the top level. On the upcoming England Tests, he said:

“England series will be crucial for me because now I will not be an unknown entity. Facing the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer will be challenging, but I am up for it.”

England and India will battle it out in a four-match Test series, starting in Chennai on February 5. The four Tests will be followed by five T20Is in Ahmedabad and three ODIs in Pune.

Owing to the bio-bubble restrictions in the wake of COVID-19, the India-England series has been restricted to three venues. The move is aimed at reducing travel, keeping in mind the safety of all the players and support staff involved.

In a recent development, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association informed its members that no crowds would be allowed at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai for the first two India-England Tests.

The TNCA made the decision despite the Indian government allowing outdoor sport to be conducted with spectators at 50% capacity.