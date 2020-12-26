Who is India’s youngest Test debutant in Australia?

The India vs Australia Boxing Day Test is currently underway, as the two sides lock horns at Melbourne. While India have made 4 changes to the side, they have also handed debuts to Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj.

Mohammed Siraj has been given his Test cap at the age of 26 years and 288 days, with the fast bowler replacing Mohammed Shami in the side. The young Shubman Gill, who is making his Test debut for India as well, is 21 years and 109 days old.

However, Shubman Gill isn’t the youngest Indian cricketer to make his Test debut in Australia. That honour falls to all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who made his debut at Adelaide when he was 19 years and 45 days old.

When did Irfan Pathan make his Test debut?

Irfan Pathan took 100 wickets for India in Tests

Irfan Pathan made his Test debut for India on December 12, 2003. The fast bowler was part of the playing 11 during the 2nd India vs Australia Test of that series, which India won by 4 wickets. The youngster had come into the side after pacer Zaheer Khan had picked up an injury in the 1st Test.

Irfan Pathan made an impressive India debut on the occasion, picking up a wicket in the first innings. Irfan Pathan’s first Test wicket was that of Matthew Hayden, with wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel completing the catch.

On thia day in 2003, Irfan Pathan made his Test debut!! pic.twitter.com/HnpBd1mhaY — CricShots (@cric_shots) December 12, 2017

However, Irfan Pathan went wicketless in the second innings, ending with match figures of (34-3-160-1). The youngster also got a chance to bat for India in the 1st innings, with Irfan Pathan scoring 1 run off 13 balls before getting dismissed by Stuart MacGill.

Here’s a look at Irfan Pathan’s Test stats for India

Advertisement

Irfan Pathan was regarded as one of the most balanced all-rounders for India during his playing career. Although the youngster started out as a lower-order batsman, he was also given chances at the top of the order for India as well.

The cricketer’s bowling is what truly stood out during his India outings. The left-arm pacer was known for swinging the ball both ways, will also being adept at reverse swinging the ball.

Irfan Pathan ended up playing a total of 29 Tests for India. He scored 1105 runs at an average of 31.57. The cricketer has a high score of 102, with Irfan Pathan notching up 6 fifties and a solitary century for the Indian cricket team.

The all-rounder picked up 100 wickets in Tests, with a strike rate of 58.8. Irfan Pathan’s best figures during an innings were 7 for 59 against Zimbabwe in 2005.