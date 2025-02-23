Yuvraj Singh takes a stunning catch near boundary during India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters match in IML 2025  [Watch]

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh took a stunning catch near the boundary rope during the match between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters in the International Masters League (IML) 2025. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai hosted the game on Saturday (February 22).

Ad

The moment transpired during the eighth over of the second innings when Irfan Pathan was bowling to Lahiru Thirimanne. The left-handed Sri Lankan batter played a lofted shot towards the long-on region but failed to get the desired connection.

Yuvraj Singh, who was stationed at long-on, timed his jump well and completed a difficult catch to send Thirimanne back to the pavilion. Yuvraj was soon surrounded by his teammates as they appreciated his fantastic effort on the field at the age of 43.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the catch in the video below:

Ad

India Masters begin IML 2025 with a hard-fought win vs Sri Lanka Masters

India Masters registered a narrow four-run victory against the Sri Lanka Masters team in the opening match of IML 2025 on Saturday in Navi Mumbai.

The Sachin Tendulkar-led side batted first in the contest after losing the toss and notched up a massive total of 222/4 in 20 overs. Gurkeerat Singh (44), Stuart Binny (68), Yuvraj Singh (31*), and Yusuf Pathan (56*) chipped in with handy contributions in the batting department. Pacer Suranga Lakmal picked up two wickets for the Lankan side with the ball.

Ad

Sri Lanka then scored 218/9 in 20 overs and lost the match narrowly by four runs. Kumar Sangakkara (51) top-scored for them with a half-century. Irfan Pathan scalped three wickets for the home team in the bowling department. Reflecting on the win after the conclusion of the match, Sachin Tendulkar said:

"Fabulous feeling. It's always a great feeling coming out to the field. This has been a great stadium. The atmosphere was electric. A big thank you to everyone. To support cricket above all was great."

Ad

He continued:

"When you end up winning, the points are in your bag. They stitched some important partnerships but our bowlers hit back at the right time. Mithun bowled a fantastic final over, Irfan bowled really well in the middle overs. Binny batted really well and then Yusuf played a blinder."

India Masters will next face England Masters on Tuesday (February 25) in IML 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news