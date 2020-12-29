Yuzvendra Chahal meets MS Dhoni in Dubai, pics surface on social media

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma recently met former India captain MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi. Pictures from the meeting were shared on Instagram for the wrist-spinner's account as well.

Earlier today, Chahal took to Instagram to share photos from himself and his wife Dhanashree meeting MS Dhoni in Dubai.

"Extremely happy & blessed" the caption for the post read.

Yuzvendra Chahal recently married dentist, Dhanashree Verma. Earlier in 2020, the couple shared pictures from their engagement via social media. Since then, Dhanashree has been spotted travelling alongside Chahal and even joined him during IPL 2020 in UAE.

Chahal, who was recently involved in the white-ball series against Australia, seems to be enjoying his time off from the game. The leg-spinner has been playing cricket continuously, given his involvement in the IPL before the Australia series.

Yuzvendra Chahal has had a good run, both on and off the field, in 2020

Chahal had a successful season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, claiming 21 wickets in 15 matches. He took the most wickets for his side and was the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

He was also included in India’s Australia tour for the T20I and ODI series, and therefore, travelled directly from the bio-secure bubble in UAE to another one in Sydney. It was only after the limited-overs tour of Australia that he returned to India earlier this month and tied the knot with YouTuber Dhanashree Verma.

Both of them shared several photos of their wedding ceremony that was held in Gurgaon on December 26. Chahal also shared pictures of the Sangeet function and captioned it, "Meet my queen. Sangeet Day #DhanaSaidYuz"

Yuzvendra Chahal, a big fan of MS Dhoni

Yuzvendra Chahal, who shares a great bond with Dhoni, is admittedly a huge admirer of the veteran wicket-keeper batsman. In an interview during the lockdown period, he said he would have visited Ranchi to meet the former India captain if he had the superpower of being invisible.

"Right now, I will go to Ranchi to see Mahi bhai," said Chahal had said on Instagram live during an interview