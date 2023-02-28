"Yuzvendra Chahal is a pathetic spinner" - Former Pakistan cricketer makes bold claim on Indian spinner

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdur Rehman believes Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is a very ordinary bowler who can go for plenty of runs very easily.

He further added that there isn't a novelty factor with Chahal, and the wrist spinner cannot turn the ball a long way. Rehman, who played 22 Tests for Pakistan, suggested that the Indian bowler won't be able to find any success in red-ball cricket.

Speaking on the "Nadir Ali Podcast", he said:

"Yuzvendra Chahal is a pathetic spinner. You can hit him easily. There isn't any force in his ball. He is not even a big turner of the ball. It doesn't seem like he can get enough turn with the red ball. He may be good enough for shorter formats, that's about it."

Notably, Chahal has been one of the top performers with the ball for the Men in Blue in white-ball cricket over the years. With 91 wickets to his name from 75 matches, he is the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

The 32-year-old has an impressive record in 50-over cricket as well. He has picked up 121 wickets from 72 ODIs. Furthermore, he is third on the list of leading wicket-takers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having bagged 166 wickets in the competition.

Yuzvendra Chahal is a part of India's ODI squad for the upcoming home series against Australia

Following the completion of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series, India and Australia are scheduled to lock horns in three ODIs.

Yuzvendra Chahal is a part of India's 18-member squad for the 50-over series. The first match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 17. The second and third ODIs will take place in Visakhapatnam (March 19) and Chennai (March 22), respectively.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series and have retained the Border-Gavaskar for the fourth straight time.

India and Australia will next be seen in action in the third Test, which kicks off at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, March 1.

India's squad for the ODI series against Australia

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, and Jaydev Unadkat.

