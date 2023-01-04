Yuzvendra Chahal cannot rely on reputation alone, feels Reetinder Sodhi

Reetinder Sodhi has questioned Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling after the leg spinner failed to deliver in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, 3 January. The former India all-rounder feels that Chahal’s form is a big concern for Team India.

The statement came after Chahal leaked 26 runs in two overs against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The ace spinner was under-bowled following his costly overs, which allowed Sri Lanka to bounce back into the contest.

Speaking on India News, Sodhi explained the issue with Chahal:

“Another worrying factor, Chahal is an experienced pro. He has been playing for India for a long time. He didn’t play in the World Cup, but that is past. If you are getting the opportunity, you got to perform. You are the premier bowler."

Sodhi added:

"You should get two-three wickets and give only 22-25 odd runs. There’s a change in Indian cricket, you don’t go by reputation. We hope he gets back to form, performs, and wins the upcoming games.”

Could be his last set of T20Is. Yuzvendra Chahal in T20Is since 2019: 44 mat, 43 wkts, ER 8.40, Avg 31.6; SR 22.5. 88 4s; 33 6s conceded. In his defence, people say he's a "wicket-taker"? Then why is he averaging above 30. His defensive game is nearly nonexistent. Could be his last set of T20Is.

Meanwhile, former wicketkeeper and selector Saba Karim feels that Yuzvendra Chahal should be backed because wrist spinners have the ability to win games.

Speaking on the same show, Karim emphasized the importance of wrist spinners:

“Wrist spinner is a vital component in T20 cricket. You should back wrist spinner. You have to also work on him off the field. There’s a possibility of him being low in confidence. Confidence will come when he’ll play more.”

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 23 wickets in 21 T20Is at an economy of 7.71 last year. The decision of the Indian team management to not play him in the T20I World Cup last year came in for serious criticism. However, if the leggie doesn't come good, the goodwill for him would die down.

Reetinder Sodhi flags India's struggles against quality spinners in international cricket

Reetinder Sodhi also stated that Team India face problems while playing quality spinners even in home conditions. He pointed out that Sri Lankan spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga posed challenges to Indian batters in the opening T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"It’s an area of concern because we say that we have mastery when it comes to playing spinners. It’s said that we don’t struggle against spinners, but that's not the case. That is a huge area of concern.”

Sodhi continued:

“Whenever a spinner from England and Australia comes in, they trouble us. Spinners created problems for us in the last game. We won the game, but we just scampered home. India will hope to win the next game, but for that to happen, they need to play the spinners well.”

Hardik Pandya and co. next face Sri Lanka on Thursday, 5 January. Indian batters are expected to put on a decent show in the second T20I and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Team India won the opening game by 2 runs, courtesy of debutant Shivam Mavi’s 4/22 and Deepak Hooda’s quickfire 41* off 23.

