[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal still quarantining in Sri Lanka, shares a picturesque view from his room

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was one of the close contacts of all-rounder Krunal Pandya, is still quarantining himself in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The 31-year-old recently shared an Instagram story with a picturesque view of the sea from his room.

Yuzvendra Chahal was part of the Indian contingent that recently played a white ball series against Sri Lanka. However, the tour had to be cut short for him and a few other players after Krunal Pandya tested positive for Covid-19.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was the leading wicket-taker in the ODI series, didn't play in the two T20Is on this tour. In the two ODI games that he played, Chahal picked up 5 wickets while returning with figures of 4-0-19-1 in the first T20I.

It was later revealed that Chahal had also tested positive along with Krishnappa Gowtham. Hence, he has been forced to extend his stay in the island nation.

Yuzvendra Chahal to isolate for a week in Sri Lanka

Yuzvendra Chahal, Krishnappa Gowtham and Krunal Pandya are currently in a seven-day isolation in Sri Lanka.

"Yuzi and Gowtham have tested positive as the team was supposed to return by a charter flight to Bengaluru sans Krunal Pandya. But now as per rules, Gowtham and Yuzi will also have to be in seven-day isolation in Sri Lanka," a BCCI source in Colombo earlier told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Six other players who were in close contact with Krunal Pandya - Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Deepak Chahar - tested negative before departing from Sri Lanka.

The duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw, who have been picked in the Test squad for the five-match series against England, departed for the United Kingdom.

"The UK Government created Elite player exemption earlier this summer to help the Indian touring party travel in the first place. The same rule was used for other sports like football and tennis for the Euros and Wimbledon. And now that is being used for the two new players," a top ECB official told Cricbuzz on Friday.

They will have to undergo a strict 10-day quarantine upon their arrival, effectively ruling them out of the first two Tests.

