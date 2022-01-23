"I would wish that they rest Bumrah" - Zaheer Khan on Team India changes for final ODI

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan believes team management should consider resting Jasprit Bumrah for the third ODI against South Africa. The 28-year-old has actively competed in all fixtures of the tour so far, bowling a total of 125 overs in the process.

The 28-year-old has been economical in his efforts with the white-ball, but has lacked potency like the rest of the bowling group. With Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Prasidh Krishna on the sidelines and India trailing 0-2, Bumrah could very well be rested.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Zaheer said:

"I think the situation regarding changes is a bit different this time, but the thought remains the same. And it should be that way. It may be possible that because of workload management, Bumrah is rested. I would wish that India rest Bumrah and bring in the guys like Mohammad Siraj and Deepak Chahar. If you're looking at the future, then there is the freedom to make changes for this match."

Khan asserted the importance of reflecting on the positives while assessing the drawbacks from the first two defeats. He heaped praise on openers for providing a solid start in the powerplay overs.

"There is an opportunity to do something different. A chance to give new faces a shot. You should always appreciate the things you're doing right. Yes, keep working on the mistakes, but it is important to see where you have gone right as well. For instance, India have got good starts with the bat in both matches, the openers have set a platform that is expected of them," Zaheer opined

The experienced opening duo of KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan added 46 and 63 in the first and second ODI respectively for the first wicket. Both batsmen have struggled against spin and have been victims of soft dismissals.

"The team has to find motivation and find a way out" -Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan noted how the final fixture of the tour can be pretty difficult, more so considering the fact that India have already conceded the series. Following their win at Centurion in the Boxing Day Test, the Men In Blue have lost four matches in a row across formats.

"Confidence and planning play a big role. The tour is coming to an end and India have already lost the series, the last match of the tour is always difficult as well. But the team has to find motivation and find a way out. Coach Dravid might have thought of something and the two-match journey has not been easy on Rahul as well. This is also a test for him, to see how he responds. India should look to end the series by playing to their full intended potential," Zaheer concluded

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 Cape Town, January 2018 - is where it all began for me in Test cricket. Four years on, I’ve grown as a player and a person and to return to this ground brings back special memories. Cape Town, January 2018 - is where it all began for me in Test cricket. Four years on, I’ve grown as a player and a person and to return to this ground brings back special memories. 😊 https://t.co/pxRPNnqwBH

The third and final ODI between India and South Africa will take place in Cape Town. The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into the final fixture of the tour.

